Not just 'filling' U.S. Open field: How dentist Matt Vogt made it to Oakmont ... again

Although not as robust, Vogt’s story can be told without a voice from his office, largely thanks to his Monday press conference at Oakmont. And the receptionist’s brief comments, friendly yet respectful of her doctor’s privacy, indicated a bubbling excitement for the week – yet perhaps underplaying the full scope of attention that Dr. Vogt has received this week at Oakmont. Vogt has juggled several tasks in the intervening week since qualifying for the U.S. Open on golf’s longest day: Preparing his game for Oakmont’s well-documented rigors, reacquainting with old friends from the Oakmont caddie yard, fielding Instagram messages sent by area friends from his Pittsburgh youth, arranging time to meet the media, and so on. When one’s entire childhood reconvenes in one week – amidst the backdrop of achieving a dream that borders on fantasy – no, we didn’t want to complicate the madness.