U.S. Open qualifying: Scores, results, how it works
Written by Staff
The U.S. Open Championship represents the essence of meritocracy in professional sports. Any professional or amateur with a 0.4 handicap index or lower can sign up to compete for a spot at the U.S. Open. This year’s 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is set for June 12-15.
While a few dozen players will qualify for the U.S. Open via various exemption categories, others can chase a spot at Oakmont via two stages of qualifying.
Local Qualifying (18 holes) is contested across 110 sites in late April and early May. Players who advance from the local stage will compete at Final Qualifying (36 holes in one day), which is contested across 13 sites in late May and early June. Some players are directly exempt into Final Qualifying via various exemption categories. The USGA accepted a record 10,202 entries for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Click here for a link to all scores from 2025 U.S. Open Local Qualifying sites.
2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying schedule:
May 19
Bent Tree Country Club; Dallas, Texas
Tarao Country Club (West Course); Shiga Prefecture, Japan
Walton Heath Golf Club (Old and New Courses); Surrey, England
June 2
Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses); Summit, New Jersey
Duke University Golf Club; Durham, North Carolina
Emerald Dunes Golf Club; West Palm Beach, Florida
Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club/The Lakes Golf and Country Club; Columbus, Ohio
Lambton Golf & Country Club; York, Ontario, Canada
Piedmont Driving Club; Atlanta, Georgia
Springfield Country Club; Springfield, Ohio
Valencia Country Club; Valencia, California
Wine Valley Golf Club; Walla Walla, Washington
Woodmont Country Club (North Course); Rockville, Maryland