The Five: Biggest storylines at the Wyndham Championship

The most likely scenarios at the Wyndham Championship involve movement right around the top 70 bubble. At a minimum, No. 71 Ben Taylor needs a top 75 finish, while No. 72 Garrick Higgo might be able to sneak in with a top 70 at the Wyndham Championship, depending on how the rest of the leaderboard shakes out. Those outcomes are much more likely than someone outside the top 100 leapfrogging several dozen players to make the Playoffs. But it’s certainly possible.