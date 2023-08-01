Stats Report: FedExCup Playoffs probabilities after running 20,000 simulations

Griffin is the last of the aforementioned 68 players with at least a 94% probability of advancing to the postseason. A run of six missed cuts in eight starts from late April through June kicked Griffin from inside the top-50 to the bubble, but his tie for 20th last week at the 3M Open allowed him to maintain his playoff spot heading to the season’s final week. Griffin finished alone in fourth place at the Wyndham Championship last year in his tournament debut. He won’t have to do nearly that much this week to secure his first career playoff berth.