What’s at stake: FedExCup Playoffs
Qualifying for golf’s postseason has benefits beyond winning the FedExCup
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Smaller fields for this year’s FedExCup Playoffs bring heightened urgency, while a reimagined schedule for next season brings bigger benefits for those who advance to golf’s postseason.
For the first time, just 70 players will advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. That’s a drastic reduction from the 125 who qualified in years past. But there are great rewards awaiting those who make it into golf’s postseason. Each week of the FedExCup Playoffs brings different benefits, which we will outline below.
The top 70 in the FedExCup standings qualify for the first Playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after that week advance to the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after the BMW Championship earn a tee time at the TOUR Championship, the 30-man finale where the FedExCup champ will be crowned.
Here’s a closer look at what players are competing for during the FedExCup Playoffs and what’s at stake each week:
TOP 70
The top 70 in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship don’t just earn the opportunity to win the FedExCup. They’re also guaranteed of retaining top-125 status for the following season. That status makes them exempt for all Full-Field Events and gives them a spot in THE PLAYERS.
Players who advanced to the FedEx St. Jude Championship but did not qualify for the BMW Championship – i.e. Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup – will carry FedExCup points earned in the Regular Season and at the FedEx St. Jude Championship into the FedExCup Fall.
In the Fall, those players will try to earn one of the 10 spots available in next season’s first two Designated Events after the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Those spots will go to the top 10 players in the final FedExCup standings (after The RSM) who are not yet exempt for those two Designated Events.
OUTSIDE TOP 70
Players who finish outside the top 70 compete for their top-125 status in the FedExCup Fall, which begins Sept. 14-17 at the Fortinet Championship and concludes at The RSM Classic, Nov. 16-19.
Players at Nos. 51 and beyond in the FedExCup standings carry their FedExCup Points from the Regular Season into the FedExCup Fall and continue earning points. The top 125 in the FedExCup standings after The RSM earn top-125 status for the following season (Note: some players outside the top 70 may already be exempt for 2024 based on previous wins or other accomplishments).
TOP 50
Making it to the BMW Championship carries the utmost importance for 2024.
Those who advance to the BMW Championship are guaranteed access to all Designated Events for 2024. Each Designated Event will feature approximately 70-80 of the TOUR’s top players competing for elevated purses and increased FedExCup points.
The top 50 in the FedExCup also will qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the first time. That tournament, which will serve as the season-opener in 2024, previously invited tournament winners and players who qualified for the TOUR Championship. Tournament winners in 2023 are still exempt for the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions, as well.
TOP 30
First and foremost, making it to East Lake is the culmination of an incredible season. It requires consistent performance throughout the Regular Season and strong postseason play. All players who qualify for the TOUR Championship still have the opportunity to take home the PGA TOUR’s top prize, the FedExCup.
Under the Starting Strokes format, the TOUR Championship features a staggered start based on players’ standing in the FedExCup. For example, the FedExCup leader at East Lake will start the tournament at 10 under par. He will be two strokes ahead of the FedExCup’s second-ranked player and three ahead of No. 3. That continues down to Nos. 26-30 in the FedExCup, who begin the tournament at even par.
Qualifying for the TOUR Championship carries a two-year exemption on TOUR. It also brings an invitation to the 2024 Masters and traditionally has carried exemptions into the U.S. Open and The Open, as well (those tournaments have yet to announce their exemption criteria for 2024).
The FedExCup champion receives a five-year TOUR exemption.
The player who finishes atop the TOUR Championship leaderboard is the FedExCup champion. Finishing first at East Lake brings an $18 million FedExCup Bonus. The runner-up receives $6.5 million, and everyone at East Lake earns at least $500,000.