FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of the Wyndham Championship
The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Regular-Season finale is here and, as always, the Wyndham Championship will undoubtedly provide an abundance of drama come late Sunday. Although this year, the proverbial bubble for entry into the FedExCup Playoffs has moved up 55 spots from 125 to 70, meaning the top 70 in FedExCup standings after the last putt drops at Sedgefield Country Club will advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week at TPC Southwind.
The top 50 following the FedEx St. Jude Championship will move on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The top 30 from there will advance to the TOUR Championship to compete for the FedExCup. Those finishing outside the top 70 after this week will have the ability to earn status for 2024 via the FedExCup Fall, which includes seven events.
For now, the focus is on those sitting outside 70th in FedExCup standings, keeping in mind that anyone ranked after Hideki Matsuyama (No. 56) is not mathematically safe to advance. Austin Eckroat is right at 70th, then Ben Taylor, Garrick Higgo and K.H. Lee are the first three men on the outside sitting, respectively, at Nos. 71-73.
Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion who is ranked 30th in the world, is at 76th after collecting only one top-10 finish all season. Former world No. 1 and 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas is at No. 79, having missed six cuts this season, including three of his last four starts. Adam Scott sits at No. 81.
Here is a closer look at scenarios for where players need to finish to crack the top 70:
|Rank
|Minimum finish for top 70
|Finish to likely finish top 70
|65. Matt NeSmith
|--
|Solo-33rd
|66. Vincent Norrman
|--
|2-way T29
|67. J.J. Spaun
|--
|2-way T21
|68. Ben Griffin
|--
|2-way T20
|69. Cam Davis
|--
|2-way T14
|70. Austin Eckroat
|--
|2-way T11
|71. Ben Taylor
|2-way T75
|Solo-11th
|72. Garrick Higgo
|Solo-51st
|Solo-10th
|73. K.H. Lee
|2-way T30
|2-way T6
|74. David Lingmerth
|2-way T26
|Solo-6th
|75. Davis Thompson
|Solo-25th
|2-way T5
|76. Shane Lowry
|2-way T23
|2-way T5
|77. Justin Suh
|2-way T19
|3-way T4
|78. S.H. Kim
|2-way T18
|3-way T4
|79. Justin Thomas
|Solo-18th
|3-way T4
|80. Matt Wallace
|Solo-14th
|2-way T4
|81. Adam Scott
|2-way T9
|3-way T3
|82. Joel Dahmen
|Solo-9th
|3-way T3
|83. Danny Willett
|Solo-8th
|2-way T3
|84. Kevin Streelman
|Solo-7th
|2-way T3
|85. Dylan Wu
|2-way T6
|2-way T3
|86. Harry Hall
|Solo-6th
|2-way T3
|88. Callum Tarren
|2-way T4
|Solo-3rd
|89. Robby Shelton
|Solo-4th
|3-way T2
|90. Zac Blair
|Solo-4th
|3-way T2
|91. Michael Kim
|3-way T3
|3-way T2
|92. Aaron Baddeley
|3-way T3
|3-way T2
|93. Nate Lashley
|2-way T3
|2-way T2
|94. Kevin Yu
|2-way T3
|2-way T2
|95. Will Gordon
|2-way T3
|2-way T2
|96. David Lipsky
|2-way T3
|2-way T2
|97. Gary Woodland
|2-way T3
|2-way T2
|98. Chez Reavie
|2-way T3
|2-way T2
|99. Akshay Bhatia
|2-way T3
|2-way T2
|100. Justin Lower
|Solo-3rd
|2-way T2
|101. Tyson Alexander
|Solo-3rd
|2-way T2
|102. Alex Noren
|Solo-3rd
|2-way T2
|103. Nico Echavarria
|Solo-3rd
|2-way T2
|105. Greyson Sigg
|Solo-3rd
|2-way T2
|106. Andrew Novak
|3-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|107. C. Bezuidenhout
|3-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|108. Carson Young
|3-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|109. Tyler Duncan
|3-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|110. Ben Martin
|3-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|111. Martin Laird
|2-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|112. Lucas Glover
|2-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|113. Taylor Pendrith
|2-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|114. Chad Ramey
|2-way T2
|Solo-2nd
|115. Peter Malnati
|2-way T2
|Win
|116. Billy Horschel
|2-way T2
|Win
|117. Doug Ghim
|Solo-2nd
|Win
|118. MJ Daffue
|Solo-2nd
|Win
|121. Patton Kizzire
|Solo-2nd
|Win
|Nos. 122-163
|Win
|Win
|Nos. 164-188
|Win
|N/A