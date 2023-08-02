PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of the Wyndham Championship

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Regular-Season finale is here and, as always, the Wyndham Championship will undoubtedly provide an abundance of drama come late Sunday. Although this year, the proverbial bubble for entry into the FedExCup Playoffs has moved up 55 spots from 125 to 70, meaning the top 70 in FedExCup standings after the last putt drops at Sedgefield Country Club will advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week at TPC Southwind.

    The top 50 following the FedEx St. Jude Championship will move on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The top 30 from there will advance to the TOUR Championship to compete for the FedExCup. Those finishing outside the top 70 after this week will have the ability to earn status for 2024 via the FedExCup Fall, which includes seven events.

    For now, the focus is on those sitting outside 70th in FedExCup standings, keeping in mind that anyone ranked after Hideki Matsuyama (No. 56) is not mathematically safe to advance. Austin Eckroat is right at 70th, then Ben Taylor, Garrick Higgo and K.H. Lee are the first three men on the outside sitting, respectively, at Nos. 71-73.

    Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion who is ranked 30th in the world, is at 76th after collecting only one top-10 finish all season. Former world No. 1 and 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas is at No. 79, having missed six cuts this season, including three of his last four starts. Adam Scott sits at No. 81.

    Here is a closer look at scenarios for where players need to finish to crack the top 70:

    RankMinimum finish for top 70Finish to likely finish top 70
    65. Matt NeSmith--Solo-33rd
    66. Vincent Norrman--2-way T29
    67. J.J. Spaun--2-way T21
    68. Ben Griffin--2-way T20
    69. Cam Davis--2-way T14
    70. Austin Eckroat--2-way T11
    71. Ben Taylor2-way T75Solo-11th
    72. Garrick HiggoSolo-51stSolo-10th
    73. K.H. Lee2-way T302-way T6
    74. David Lingmerth2-way T26Solo-6th
    75. Davis ThompsonSolo-25th2-way T5
    76. Shane Lowry2-way T232-way T5
    77. Justin Suh2-way T193-way T4
    78. S.H. Kim2-way T183-way T4
    79. Justin ThomasSolo-18th3-way T4
    80. Matt WallaceSolo-14th2-way T4
    81. Adam Scott2-way T93-way T3
    82. Joel DahmenSolo-9th3-way T3
    83. Danny WillettSolo-8th2-way T3
    84. Kevin StreelmanSolo-7th2-way T3
    85. Dylan Wu2-way T62-way T3
    86. Harry HallSolo-6th2-way T3
    88. Callum Tarren2-way T4Solo-3rd
    89. Robby SheltonSolo-4th3-way T2
    90. Zac BlairSolo-4th3-way T2
    91. Michael Kim3-way T33-way T2
    92. Aaron Baddeley3-way T33-way T2
    93. Nate Lashley2-way T32-way T2
    94. Kevin Yu2-way T32-way T2
    95. Will Gordon2-way T32-way T2
    96. David Lipsky2-way T32-way T2
    97. Gary Woodland2-way T32-way T2
    98. Chez Reavie2-way T32-way T2
    99. Akshay Bhatia2-way T32-way T2
    100. Justin LowerSolo-3rd2-way T2
    101. Tyson AlexanderSolo-3rd2-way T2
    102. Alex NorenSolo-3rd2-way T2
    103. Nico EchavarriaSolo-3rd2-way T2
    105. Greyson SiggSolo-3rd2-way T2
    106. Andrew Novak3-way T2Solo-2nd
    107. C. Bezuidenhout3-way T2Solo-2nd
    108. Carson Young3-way T2Solo-2nd
    109. Tyler Duncan3-way T2Solo-2nd
    110. Ben Martin3-way T2Solo-2nd
    111. Martin Laird2-way T2Solo-2nd
    112. Lucas Glover2-way T2Solo-2nd
    113. Taylor Pendrith2-way T2Solo-2nd
    114. Chad Ramey2-way T2Solo-2nd
    115. Peter Malnati2-way T2Win
    116. Billy Horschel2-way T2Win
    117. Doug GhimSolo-2ndWin
    118. MJ DaffueSolo-2ndWin
    121. Patton KizzireSolo-2ndWin
    Nos. 122-163WinWin
    Nos. 164-188WinN/A
