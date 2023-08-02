FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of the Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Regular-Season finale is here and, as always, the Wyndham Championship will undoubtedly provide an abundance of drama come late Sunday. Although this year, the proverbial bubble for entry into the FedExCup Playoffs has moved up 55 spots from 125 to 70, meaning the top 70 in FedExCup standings after the last putt drops at Sedgefield Country Club will advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week at TPC Southwind.