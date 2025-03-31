PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Monday qualifiers: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    The Valero Texas Open offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, offers spots for the four lowest medalists.

    Follow scores from the Valero Texas Open Monday qualifier here.

    The Valero Texas Open is also the final stop on the PGA TOUR calendar before the first major of the year at the Masters Tournament. Click here for full coverage and how to watch the action from TPC San Antonio.

