Monday qualifiers: Valero Texas Open
The Valero Texas Open offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, offers spots for the four lowest medalists.
The Valero Texas Open is also the final stop on the PGA TOUR calendar before the first major of the year at the Masters Tournament. Click here for full coverage and how to watch the action from TPC San Antonio.