PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR concludes its stint in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year.

    Akshay Bhatia will defend his title from 2024 as he looks to hold off a pack of stars arriving at TPC San Antonio looking to solidify their form before Augusta National, including world No. 5 Ludvig Åberg and No. 6 Hideki Matsuyama. The Valero represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
    • Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 10 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Must reads

    Inside the Field: See who's heading to Valero

    Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy make strong statements with play heading into Masters

    Min Woo Lee validates star power, earns first PGA TOUR win at Texas Children’s Houston Open

    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -8

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    4

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -8

    T5

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T5

    ARG
    A. Tosti
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    9

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -2

    10

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T11

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    I. Salinda
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    T15

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW