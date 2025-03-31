Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
The PGA TOUR concludes its stint in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first major of the year.
Akshay Bhatia will defend his title from 2024 as he looks to hold off a pack of stars arriving at TPC San Antonio looking to solidify their form before Augusta National, including world No. 5 Ludvig Åberg and No. 6 Hideki Matsuyama. The Valero represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.