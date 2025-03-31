Valero Texas Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

Akshay Bhatia will defend his title from 2024 as he looks to hold off a pack of stars arriving at TPC San Antonio looking to solidify their form before Augusta National, including world No. 5 Ludvig Åberg and No. 6 Hideki Matsuyama. The Valero represents the final chance for players to play their way into the next Signature Event of the season – the RBC Heritage – via the Aon Swing 5, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots at Hilton Head, South Carolina.