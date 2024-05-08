PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Paul Barjon betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Barjon at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Barjon's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Barjon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Barjon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Barjon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.018, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 14th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon sports a -0.533 mark (166th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Barjon has delivered a -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14309.1312.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.44%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Barjon's best finishes

    • Barjon has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Barjon ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings with 86 points.

    Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.003 mark ranked in the field.
    • Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a -0.141 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.561, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.018-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.533-0.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.709-2.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.611-0.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.834-3.953

    Barjon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC67-76+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-67-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

