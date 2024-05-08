Paul Barjon betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.003 mark ranked in the field.

Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a -0.141 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.561, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.