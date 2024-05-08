Paul Barjon betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Barjon's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Barjon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -3.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.018, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 14th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon sports a -0.533 mark (166th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Barjon has delivered a -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.1
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Barjon ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings with 86 points.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.003 mark ranked in the field.
- Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a -0.141 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.561, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.018
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.533
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.709
|-2.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.611
|-0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.834
|-3.953
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.