PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Matthew NeSmith missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • NeSmith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Matthew NeSmith has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging -1.432 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -3.453 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 this season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith sports a -0.358 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142291.8299.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.74%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 38.5%.
    • As of now, NeSmith has accumulated 77 points, which ranks him 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
    • NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 2.616. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.329. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604). That ranked in the field.
    • NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.032-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.358-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.313-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.430-1.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.068-3.453

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.