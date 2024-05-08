Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Matthew NeSmith missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- NeSmith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Matthew NeSmith has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging -1.432 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -3.453 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 this season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith sports a -0.358 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|291.8
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 38.5%.
- As of now, NeSmith has accumulated 77 points, which ranks him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
- NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 2.616. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.329. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604). That ranked in the field.
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.032
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.358
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.313
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.430
|-1.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.068
|-3.453
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.