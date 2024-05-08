Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 3.357 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.

NeSmith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 2.616. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.329. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604). That ranked in the field.