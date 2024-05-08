Kevin Chappell betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Kevin Chappell of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 coming off a 30th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 29th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Chappell is averaging -0.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
- Chappell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.372 (156th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chappell ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.558, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Chappell has registered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.4
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.58%
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Chappell, who has 71 points, currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Chappell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.072.
- Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 0.343 mark ranked 52nd in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.199 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Chappell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.384, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Chappell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.372
|-1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.558
|-1.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.260
|1.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.263
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.407
|-0.873
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
