Kevin Chappell betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.072.

Chappell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 0.343 mark ranked 52nd in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.199 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Chappell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.384, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.