Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline star-studded teams for 'Optum Golf Channel Games'
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Scottie Scheffler's team produces speedy par in timed shootout at 'Golf Channel Games'
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Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler's exhibition skills challenge event is returning again next month, and now we know who else is participating.
The second playing of the "Optum Golf Channel Games" will take place in Jupiter, Florida, on Dec. 16, pitting two teams of four against each other, with McIlroy and Scheffler captaining their respective teams.
Team McIlroy features the world No. 2 alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim and Haotong Li. Scheffler is joined by an all-American trio of Chris Gotterup, Jackson Koivun and Michael Brennan. The teams include six of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The rapid-fire golf competition will feature challenges such as the "Team Relay" and "14-Club Challenge." The event will be hosted at Trump National Golf Club under the lights and air in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network.
Scottie Scheffler's team wins by 1 inch at 'Golf Channel Games'
The event is one of several made-for-TV exhibitions hosted this fall.
"The Farmers Insurance Skins Game" also returns for a second year, once again to be played on Black Friday. Koivun, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark headline the event, which reprises the traditional "Skins Game" structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes.
"The Farmers Insurance Skins Game" will be hosted at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and will air on Friday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. ET on Prime Video.