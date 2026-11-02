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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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38M AGO

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy headline star-studded teams for 'Optum Golf Channel Games'

1 Min Read

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Scottie Scheffler's team produces speedy par in timed shootout at 'Golf Channel Games'

Scottie Scheffler's team produces speedy par in timed shootout at 'Golf Channel Games'

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Written by Paul Hodowanic

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler's exhibition skills challenge event is returning again next month, and now we know who else is participating.

The second playing of the "Optum Golf Channel Games" will take place in Jupiter, Florida, on Dec. 16, pitting two teams of four against each other, with McIlroy and Scheffler captaining their respective teams.

Team McIlroy features the world No. 2 alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim and Haotong Li. Scheffler is joined by an all-American trio of Chris Gotterup, Jackson Koivun and Michael Brennan. The teams include six of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The rapid-fire golf competition will feature challenges such as the "Team Relay" and "14-Club Challenge." The event will be hosted at Trump National Golf Club under the lights and air in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network.


Scottie Scheffler's team wins by 1 inch at 'Golf Channel Games'

Scottie Scheffler's team wins by 1 inch at 'Golf Channel Games'


The event is one of several made-for-TV exhibitions hosted this fall.

"The Farmers Insurance Skins Game" also returns for a second year, once again to be played on Black Friday. Koivun, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark headline the event, which reprises the traditional "Skins Game" structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes.

"The Farmers Insurance Skins Game" will be hosted at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and will air on Friday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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