The First Look: Mini Mexico fall swing wraps in Los Cabos at World Wide Technology Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, who is going for his third straight Ryder Cup title leading the squad into 2027, will tee it up on the PGA Tour for just the second time this season after making the cut at the PGA Championship earlier this spring. … Star amateur Preston Stout, who's the No. 1-ranked player in the current PGA Tour University standings, will tee it up on the PGA Tour for the sixth time this season, his highlight coming at the John Deere Classic where he finished T15. Stout also is the No. 1 male amateur in the world and is the reigning Mark H. McCormack Medal winner. He also won the NCAA DI Men’s National Championship individual title this year and earned his way into the field via his win at the 2026 Cabo Collegiate. … Fresh off his win at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia’s Richmond Region, Austin Hitt will make his first start on the PGA Tour since this event in 2024. Hitt rolled through the end of the Korn Ferry Tour season, notching three top-five finishes in his final five events to earn a PGA Tour card. … Jay Leng, who finished runner-up at the U.S. Amateur in an impressive summertime run, is back in action on the PGA Tour after also teeing it up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Leng, who is a Stanford Cardinal, is the No. 9-ranked amateur in the world and was teammates with Stout at the Walker Cup. … Camilo Villegas, Jorge Villar, Alejandro Madariaga and Alvaro Ortiz are also set to tee it up. Ortiz is back in action after finishing T34 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2026 en route to finishing fifth in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and earning a PGA Tour card for 2027.