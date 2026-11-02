Oddsmakers favor Ryan Gerard over 2025 World Wide Technology Championship winner Ben Griffin
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Ben Griffin’s winning highlights from World Wide Technology
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The fourth and final international event of the FedExCup Fall, the World Wide Technology Championship, tees off this week in Los Cabos, Mexico. The PGA Tour returns to El Cardonal at Diamante on the Baja Peninsula for the fourth consecutive season. Ryan Gerard (+1300) is the favorite at the top of the board at FanDuel Sportsbook, but second-choice Ben Griffin (+1500) is the defending champion in the field of 120 players.
Gerard (+1300), who shared fourth at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan a month ago, arrives on a run of T30 or better in his previous seven Tour events. Since his lone win in August 2025 at the Barracuda Championship, he owns four second-place finishes and eight top 10s. A tee-to-green marksman, he has also made the third-most birdies on Tour in 2026 and ranks 25th in Strokes Gained: Putting. In 2024, during his second start at El Cardonal, he posted 15 under to earn T14 money.
Griffin (+1500) returns to Mexico to make his third title defense of 2026. Last year, he set an event scoring record here at 29-under 259, racking up 30 birdies and an eagle against just three bogeys. He finished T4 last week at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in Vallarta, carding four straight rounds of 67 or better, and generally thrives on paspalum grass.
The “kids” are back at it this week. At just 21, Jackson Koivun (+1800) and 23-year-old Ben James (+2000) rank as choices three and four at FanDuel, but their plans to attack golf courses vary. Koivun, the winner at the 3M Open in late July, is one of the best putters on Tour regardless of his age and experience. James, conversely, is a ball-striking machine.
Both players are not afraid to go low and make buckets of birdies, traits necessary to compete and win at El Cardonal. Koivun is making his first start since earning T65 at the Bank of Utah Championship the week after the emotional come-from-behind victory at the Presidents Cup in Chicago. James, who showed he was human by missing the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, rebounded with 19 birdies and an eagle for a T15 at the VidantaWorld. James also played the par-5 holes in 11 under and led the field in Proximity on Sunday. Both players are making their event debut.
Ryan Gerard's 216-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Baycurrent
Regardless of where this event was played in Mexico, Keith Mitchell (+2500) has not missed a start since the 2016 edition. Interestingly, his best payday south of the U.S. border from nine previous starts was only T63 in 2025. This year, he earned checks from 21 of his previous 24 starts, including T2 at the Baycurrent in Japan four weeks ago, an event he co-led after 36 holes. Mitchell resonates this week because he is a menace off the tee (fourth in SG: Off-the-Tee) and he makes bucketloads of par-breakers (14th on Tour). His power off the tee will not need to be harnessed. With generous fairways, some of the widest on Tour, plus massive putting surfaces to aim at on approach, he can use his power without worrying about penalty and keep his pedal to the metal for four rounds. His next win on Tour, whenever it may come, would be his first since he lifted the trophy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2019.
The English duo of Harry Hall and Marco Penge both check in pre-tournament at +3000. Hall (+3000) earned T23 at the Vidanta Vallarta, his first event in three weeks, and earned his sixth T30 or better result in six of his last seven worldwide events. The marksman with a putter, Hall, will enjoy the forgiveness off the tees and into the greens. He returns for the first time since earning T15 in 2024, his only weekend tee time from three visits. Making his 115th career start on Tour, Hall won the 2024 ISCO Championship. Penge (+3000), who won three times on the DP World Tour in the fall of 2025, is searching for his first PGA Tour win. Last week, he led the field in SG: Off the Tee and played the par 5s in 11 under, yet finished T40. A balky putter (66th of 68 players SG: Putting) and dull iron game (56th SG: Approach) should be sharper this week.
Ben James sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Mexico Open
Past champions besides Griffin in the field this week include 2024 winner Austin Eckroat (+6000) and 2023 winner Erik van Rooyen (+7000).
Here's a look at the odds for selected players in the field, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3300: Blades Brown, Kristoffer Ventura
- +3500: Michael Kim, Jackson Suber, Johnny Keefer, Ben Kohles
- +4000: Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman, Jordan Smith, Pierceson Coody
- +4500: Steven Fisk, Zach Bauchou, Neal Shipley, Stephan Jaeger, Seamus Power
- +5000: David Ford, Sami Valimaki
- +6000: Kevin Yu, Rico Hoey, Trace Crowe, Luke Clanton
- +6500: Taylor Moore, Kevin Roy, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denny McCarthy, Beau Hossler
- +7000: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Karl Vilips, Billy Horschel
- +8000: Taylor Pendrith, Garrick Higgo, Chandler Phillips, Nick Taylor
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