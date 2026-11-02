Oddsmakers favor Ryan Gerard over 2025 World Wide Technology Championship winner Ben Griffin

Regardless of where this event was played in Mexico, Keith Mitchell (+2500) has not missed a start since the 2016 edition. Interestingly, his best payday south of the U.S. border from nine previous starts was only T63 in 2025. This year, he earned checks from 21 of his previous 24 starts, including T2 at the Baycurrent in Japan four weeks ago, an event he co-led after 36 holes. Mitchell resonates this week because he is a menace off the tee (fourth in SG: Off-the-Tee) and he makes bucketloads of par-breakers (14th on Tour). His power off the tee will not need to be harnessed. With generous fairways, some of the widest on Tour, plus massive putting surfaces to aim at on approach, he can use his power without worrying about penalty and keep his pedal to the metal for four rounds. His next win on Tour, whenever it may come, would be his first since he lifted the trophy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2019.