Presidents Cup match previews: Captains announce pairings for Thursday Four-ball session

You're forgiven if you had already auto-filled Schauffele's name next to Patrick Cantlay. The frequent American pairing has been broken up for the opening session, with Schauffele instead playing with Young, who impressed at last year's Ryder Cup but will be making his first Presidents Cup appearance since 2022. This is the first time that another Japanese player is on the Presidents Cup roster alongside Matsuyama, so it's no surprise to see the two paired together for the opening session. This was the pairing that led to the most deliberation among team leadership, as Ogilvy and his assistants spent nearly two minutes debating who to pit against the Young/Schauffele pairing.