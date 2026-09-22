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Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

T5

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

T5

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

T7

Zecheng Dou
CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T7

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

-20

T7

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

T7

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

T10

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T10

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T10

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T10

Haotong Li
CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T15

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T15

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5
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1H AGO

Presidents Cup: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Running with Rick: Three players undervalued at Presidents Cup

Running with Rick: Three players undervalued at Presidents Cup

Written by Staff

The Presidents Cup heads to the venerable Medinah Country Club with a hungry group of Internationals looking to defeat the American side for the first time on home soil. This marks the 16th playing of the Presidents Cup and another notable event hosted at Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3. It has hosted the Ryder Cup in 2012, two PGA Championships and three U.S. Opens.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Presidents Cup.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday: 12:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Friday: 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday: 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
  • Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC)

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday: 1-7 p.m.
  • Friday: 2-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

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Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11
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