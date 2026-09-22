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Presidents Cup: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
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Written by Staff
The Presidents Cup heads to the venerable Medinah Country Club with a hungry group of Internationals looking to defeat the American side for the first time on home soil. This marks the 16th playing of the Presidents Cup and another notable event hosted at Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3. It has hosted the Ryder Cup in 2012, two PGA Championships and three U.S. Opens.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Presidents Cup.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday: 12:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel); 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Thursday: 1-7 p.m.
- Friday: 2-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.