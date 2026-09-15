PGA Tour this week: Biltmore Championship Asheville facts and figures

The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville marks the PGA Tour's first event in Asheville in more than 80 years and serves as the first of eight FedExCup Fall events that determine final eligibility for the 2027 PGA Tour season. Players will need to finish in the top 100 to secure their Tour cards. The field includes seven Presidents Cup team members who will compete the following week at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. The tournament features a unique mix of established stars and rising talent, including four sponsor exemptions ranging from a 19-year-old phenom to a cancer survivor making his comeback.