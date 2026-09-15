PGA Tour this week: Biltmore Championship Asheville facts and figures
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First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship
Key takeaways
- Dates: Sept. 17-20, 2026
- Location: The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Asheville, North Carolina
- Purse: $5 million
- First place: $900,000
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
Where is Biltmore Championship Asheville played?
The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville takes place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The course is set against the Blue Ridge Mountains and borders Pisgah National Forest.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Jack Nicklaus
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,249 yards
Who's in the field this week at Biltmore Championship Asheville?
The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville marks the PGA Tour's first event in Asheville in more than 80 years and serves as the first of eight FedExCup Fall events that determine final eligibility for the 2027 PGA Tour season. Players will need to finish in the top 100 to secure their Tour cards. The field includes seven Presidents Cup team members who will compete the following week at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. The tournament features a unique mix of established stars and rising talent, including four sponsor exemptions ranging from a 19-year-old phenom to a cancer survivor making his comeback.
- Jacob Bridgeman (world No. 29)
- Jackson Koivun
- J.T. Poston
What's the purse this week?
- Total purse: $5 million
- First-place prize: $900,000
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What's the weather forecast for Biltmore Championship Asheville?
Thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday, with afternoon storms also possible Sunday. Temperatures will range from highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s throughout the week.
- Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees, low of 63 degrees, 20% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high around 90 degrees, low of 67 degrees, 24% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
- Friday: Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon with a high of 92 degrees, low of 68 degrees, 62% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
- Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees, low of 67 degrees, 52% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
- Sunday: Afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees, low of 67 degrees, 47% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
How to follow Biltmore Championship Asheville
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: Golf Channel, 1-4 p.m.
📱 Streaming (ESPN App)
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.