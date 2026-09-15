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Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Henrik Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Hank Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
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13H AGO

PGA Tour this week: Biltmore Championship Asheville facts and figures

1 Min Read

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First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship

First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship

Key takeaways

  • Dates: Sept. 17-20, 2026
  • Location: The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Asheville, North Carolina
  • Purse: $5 million
  • First place: $900,000
  • FedExCup points to winner: 500

Where is Biltmore Championship Asheville played?

The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville takes place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The course is set against the Blue Ridge Mountains and borders Pisgah National Forest.

Course snapshot

  • Architect: Jack Nicklaus
  • Par: 71
  • Yardage: 7,249 yards

Who's in the field this week at Biltmore Championship Asheville?

The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville marks the PGA Tour's first event in Asheville in more than 80 years and serves as the first of eight FedExCup Fall events that determine final eligibility for the 2027 PGA Tour season. Players will need to finish in the top 100 to secure their Tour cards. The field includes seven Presidents Cup team members who will compete the following week at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. The tournament features a unique mix of established stars and rising talent, including four sponsor exemptions ranging from a 19-year-old phenom to a cancer survivor making his comeback.

FIELD

What's the purse this week?

  • Total purse: $5 million
  • First-place prize: $900,000
  • FedExCup points: 500 to the winner

What's the weather forecast for Biltmore Championship Asheville?

Thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday, with afternoon storms also possible Sunday. Temperatures will range from highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s throughout the week.

  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees, low of 63 degrees, 20% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high around 90 degrees, low of 67 degrees, 24% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
  • Friday: Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon with a high of 92 degrees, low of 68 degrees, 62% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
  • Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees, low of 67 degrees, 52% chance of rain, winds light and variable.
  • Sunday: Afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees, low of 67 degrees, 47% chance of rain, winds light and variable.

How to follow Biltmore Championship Asheville

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

📺 TV (ET)

  • Thursday-Friday: Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: Golf Channel, 1-4 p.m.

📱 Streaming (ESPN App)

  • Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

📲 Live Scoring

  • Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATour.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
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