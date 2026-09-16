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Biltmore Championship Asheville: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1-2
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The Five: What are big storylines for FedExCup Fall?
Written by Staff
This week marks the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, played at the Jack Nicklaus-designed, par-71 The Cliffs at Walnut Cove near the Blue Ridge Mountains. The event kicks off the FedExCup Fall and provides important competitive reps for players heading to Chicago for the Presidents Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the first of eight events this fall.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming:
- "Road to the Presidents Cup": Get ready for the 2026 Presidents Cup with "Road to the Presidents Cup," a three-part series offering an inside look at everything leading into this year’s competition at Medinah Country Club. The series features unprecedented access to U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker and International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy, plus stories on the established stars, emerging faces and unique challenges shaping both teams – including Ogilvy’s role in reimagining this year’s host course.
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 2 p.m. (NBC)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App:
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
- 7:53 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:04 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Billy Horschel, Blades Brown
- 12:43 p.m.: Jackson Koivun, Jacob Bridgeman, Webb Simpson
- 12:54 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Tony Finau, Ben James
FRIDAY
- 7:53 a.m.: Jackson Koivun, Jacob Bridgeman, Webb Simpson
- 8:04 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Tony Finau, Ben James
- 12:43 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:54 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Billy Horschel, Blades Brown