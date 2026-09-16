Biltmore Championship Asheville: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1-2

"Road to the Presidents Cup":

Get ready for the 2026 Presidents Cup with "Road to the Presidents Cup," a three-part series offering an inside look at everything leading into this year’s competition at Medinah Country Club. The series features unprecedented access to U.S. Team Captain

and International Team Captain

, plus stories on the established stars, emerging faces and unique challenges shaping both teams – including Ogilvy’s role in reimagining this year’s host course.