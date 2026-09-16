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Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Henrik Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Hank Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
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24M AGO

Biltmore Championship Asheville: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

The Five: What are big storylines for FedExCup Fall?

The Five: What are big storylines for FedExCup Fall?

Written by Staff

This week marks the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, played at the Jack Nicklaus-designed, par-71 The Cliffs at Walnut Cove near the Blue Ridge Mountains. The event kicks off the FedExCup Fall and provides important competitive reps for players heading to Chicago for the Presidents Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the first of eight events this fall.

How to follow (all times ET)

Special programming:

  • "Road to the Presidents Cup": Get ready for the 2026 Presidents Cup with "Road to the Presidents Cup," a three-part series offering an inside look at everything leading into this year’s competition at Medinah Country Club. The series features unprecedented access to U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker and International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy, plus stories on the established stars, emerging faces and unique challenges shaping both teams – including Ogilvy’s role in reimagining this year’s host course.
    • Saturday, Sept. 19: 4 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday, Sept. 20: 2 p.m. (NBC)

Television:

  • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App:

  • Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Featured groups

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

  • 7:53 a.m.: Jackson Koivun, Jacob Bridgeman, Webb Simpson
  • 8:04 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Tony Finau, Ben James
  • 12:43 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 12:54 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Billy Horschel, Blades Brown

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R1
Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
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