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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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14D AGO

'Presidents Cup Selection Special': How to watch U.S., International Team captain's picks, times, more

1 Min Read

Latest

'Golf dictates who needs to be on my team': Brandt Snedeker on captain’s picks for 2026 Presidents Cup

'Golf dictates who needs to be on my team': Brandt Snedeker on captain’s picks for 2026 Presidents Cup

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Written by Staff

The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup heads to Medinah Country Club in Chicago, set for Sept. 24-27. International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy and U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker will announce their six captain's picks Tuesday in a "Presidents Cup Selection Special," live on Golf Channel at 5 p.m. ET from PGA Tour Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The top six players for the International and U.S. Teams have already qualified for Medinah following the FedExCup Playoffs. See below for current standings following the conclusion of the TOUR Championship on Sunday.

How to follow (all times ET)

  • Tuesday: 5-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, PGA Tour FAST, PGA Tour YouTube, PGATour.com, PGA Tour X and PGA Tour App
  • Special programming alert: "Road to the Presidents Cup," Saturday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m. on NBC
    • Get ready for the 2026 Presidents Cup with "Road to the Presidents Cup," a three-part series offering an inside look at everything leading into this year’s competition at Medinah Country Club. The series features unprecedented access to U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker and International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy, plus stories on the established stars, emerging faces and unique challenges shaping both teams — including Ogilvy’s role in reimagining this year’s host course. Episode 1 premieres Saturday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, with subsequent episodes airing Sept. 19 and 20 and all three installments also available across PGA Tour FAST and YouTube channels.
International Team U.S. Team
1.Si Woo Kim1.Scottie Scheffler
2.Ryan Fox2.Cameron Young
3.Hideki Matsuyama3.Wyndham Clark
4.Min Woo Lee4.Sam Burns
5.Tom Kim 5.Russell Henley
6.Adam Scott6.Collin Morikawa
Cut-off for automatic qualifiers
7.Corey Conners7.Chris Gotterup
8.Nico Echavarria8.Ben Griffin
9.Sungjae Im9.Xander Schauffele
10.Ryo Hisatsune10.J.J. Spaun
11.Jason Day11.Justin Thomas
12.Casey Jarvis12.Jacob Bridgeman
13.Nick Taylor13.Patrick Cantlay
14.Aldrich Potgieter14.Akshay Bhatia
15.Jayden Schaper15.Maverick McNealy

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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