'Presidents Cup Selection Special': How to watch U.S., International Team captain's picks, times, more

Get ready for the 2026 Presidents Cup with "Road to the Presidents Cup," a three-part series offering an inside look at everything leading into this year’s competition at Medinah Country Club. The series features unprecedented access to U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker and International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy, plus stories on the established stars, emerging faces and unique challenges shaping both teams — including Ogilvy’s role in reimagining this year’s host course. Episode 1 premieres Saturday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, with subsequent episodes airing Sept. 19 and 20 and all three installments also available across PGA Tour FAST and YouTube channels.