'Presidents Cup Selection Special': How to watch U.S., International Team captain's picks, times, more
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'Golf dictates who needs to be on my team': Brandt Snedeker on captain’s picks for 2026 Presidents Cup
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The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup heads to Medinah Country Club in Chicago, set for Sept. 24-27. International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy and U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker will announce their six captain's picks Tuesday in a "Presidents Cup Selection Special," live on Golf Channel at 5 p.m. ET from PGA Tour Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The top six players for the International and U.S. Teams have already qualified for Medinah following the FedExCup Playoffs. See below for current standings following the conclusion of the TOUR Championship on Sunday.
How to follow (all times ET)
- Tuesday: 5-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, PGA Tour FAST, PGA Tour YouTube, PGATour.com, PGA Tour X and PGA Tour App
- Special programming alert: "Road to the Presidents Cup," Saturday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m. on NBC
- Get ready for the 2026 Presidents Cup with "Road to the Presidents Cup," a three-part series offering an inside look at everything leading into this year’s competition at Medinah Country Club. The series features unprecedented access to U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker and International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy, plus stories on the established stars, emerging faces and unique challenges shaping both teams — including Ogilvy’s role in reimagining this year’s host course. Episode 1 premieres Saturday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, with subsequent episodes airing Sept. 19 and 20 and all three installments also available across PGA Tour FAST and YouTube channels.
|International Team
|U.S. Team
|1.
|Si Woo Kim
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|2.
|Ryan Fox
|2.
|Cameron Young
|3.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3.
|Wyndham Clark
|4.
|Min Woo Lee
|4.
|Sam Burns
|5.
|Tom Kim
|5.
|Russell Henley
|6.
|Adam Scott
|6.
|Collin Morikawa
|Cut-off for automatic qualifiers
|7.
|Corey Conners
|7.
|Chris Gotterup
|8.
|Nico Echavarria
|8.
|Ben Griffin
|9.
|Sungjae Im
|9.
|Xander Schauffele
|10.
|Ryo Hisatsune
|10.
|J.J. Spaun
|11.
|Jason Day
|11.
|Justin Thomas
|12.
|Casey Jarvis
|12.
|Jacob Bridgeman
|13.
|Nick Taylor
|13.
|Patrick Cantlay
|14.
|Aldrich Potgieter
|14.
|Akshay Bhatia
|15.
|Jayden Schaper
|15.
|Maverick McNealy