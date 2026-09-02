'I just have a gut feeling’: Brandt Snedeker expecting big things from Jackson Koivun at Presidents Cup

Koivun’s amateur resume is impressive as they come. He was a three-time SEC Player of the Year who won nearly every award there is to win (multiple times). He earned his PGA Tour card before the end of his sophomore year via PGA Tour University Accelerated and deferred his status for a year, content to return to Auburn for his junior year. There, he won six times, further cementing himself as one of the best collegiate prospects ever. Amid those experiences, he also played a pivotal role in the U.S. Walker Cup Team’s win at Cypress Point.