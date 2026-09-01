International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy announces six picks for 2026 Presidents Cup
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Nick Taylor on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
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The International Presidents Cup roster is set for Medinah Country Club in Chicago.
Captain Geoff Ogilvy announced his six captain’s picks on Tuesday during a live "Presidents Cup Selection Special" on Golf Channel from PGA Tour Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Corey Conners, Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune, Nick Taylor and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were selected by Ogilvy to solidify the International roster.
The six captain's picks join Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott to round out the full 12-man team.
The International Team last won the Presidents Cup in 1998 along the Australian Sandbelt at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. That’s where Ogilvy grew up, and he will attempt to recreate that magic at Medinah No. 3, a course he helped redesign. If it is going to happen anywhere, why not there?
Here’s a detailed breakdown of all 12 members on the Presidents Cup International Team, beginning with the six captain’s picks.
Captain’s picks
COREY CONNERS
International points list rank: seventh
Official World Golf Ranking: 54th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: two (2022, 2024), 2-7-0
Conners' last Presidents Cup on American soil didn’t go well, as he went winless in four matches. The Canadian will have loads of motivation to change that this time around. Both his victories in 2024 came by a significant margin (6-and-5 and 5-and-3), so he’s shown he can perform in this setting. A down year for Conners’ standards, he was still one of the Tour's better ball-strikers.
Captain Ogilvy on Conners: “Corey’s experience in this competition and his consistent performance and stable mentality are undeniable traits that make him a standout member of the International Team.”
NICO ECHAVARRIA
International points list rank: eighth
Official World Golf Ranking: 56th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: N/A
Echavarria went further into the FedExCup Playoffs than any other year, but ended it on a down note, finishing last at the BMW Championship. Still, he was solid before that event and won his third PGA Tour title earlier this season.
Captain Ogilvy on Echavarria:“Nico’s won twice on the PGA Tour since the last Presidents Cup in 2024. He portrays a kind of laid-back vibe and easy-going character, but deep down he is a superstar competitor and a great addition to the International Team.”
NICK TAYLOR
International points list rank: 13th
Official World Golf Ranking: 80th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: N/A
Devastated not to make the International Team two years ago in Canada, Taylor finally gets the nod for his first Presidents Cup. The Canadian runs hot and cold, but he has shown an ability to close out golf tournaments, and that skill will be crucial at Medinah. Taylor had a solid but unspectacular year. He missed only two cuts but amassed just one top-10 finish.
Captain Ogilvy on Taylor: “Nick was gutted to miss out on the opportunity to be on the International Team in Canada last time, but he gets his chance this year after some steady, solid play over the last couple of seasons. He’s sneaky good and when he gets it going, he’s hard to beat.”
SUNGJAE IM
International points list rank: ninth
Official World Golf Ranking: 57th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: three (2019, 2022, 2024), 6-7-2
Im nearly played his way to the TOUR Championship despite missing the first two months of the year. It took a while to get his feet under him, but the South Korean ended the season with five top-15 finishes in his last six starts. He has the necessary firepower to defeat anyone on the American side, and he will need to do so. Im has played all five sessions in each of his previous three appearances and has played with seven partners. That malleability will be an asset to Captain Ogilvy.
Captain Ogilvy on Im: “Sungjae is invaluable to the International Team. He’s a birdie machine. He’s also one of the funniest guys in the team room. Everybody loves Sungjae.”
RYO HISATSUNE
International points list rank: 10th
Official World Golf Ranking: 65th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: N/A
One of four Presidents Cup rookies, Hisatsune’s role is unclear, though he profiles as a strong Four-ball player. The Japanese native ranks second in total birdies made on the PGA Tour this season. He made 23 of 25 cuts and comfortably qualified for the BMW Championship. It’s also the first time another Japanese player has made the team alongside Matsuyama. Could the two be a possible pairing?
Captain Ogilvy on Hisatsune: “Ryo has achieved a lot in a short time being only 23. After experiencing success in Japan and Europe, fans on this side of the world are getting to know him better with his regular appearances on PGA Tour leaderboards. His quality performance, charming personality and top-notch attitude make him a winner.”
CHRISTIAAN BEZUIDENHOUT
International points list rank: 18th
Official World Golf Ranking: 96th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: two (2022, 2024), 3-1-1
The most surprising pick of the bunch, Bezuidenhout didn’t have his best season. He will spend the fall fighting to keep his Tour card, currently 97th in the standings. Yet he boasts a strong record in his two Presidents Cup appearances and provides helpful experience as the Internationals travel into enemy territory. Form is a concern, but Ogilvy is betting on Bezuidenhout conjuring solid form again.
Captain Ogilvy on Bezuidenhout: “Christiaan has experience in this event that would have been difficult to leave on the table. He’s earned 3.5 points in five matches, including two Singles victories. He knows what to expect and he delivers. That’s why I’ve selected him.”
Christiaan Bezuidenhout on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
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SI WOO KIM
International points list rank: first
Official World Golf Ranking: 13th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: three (2017, 2022, 2024), 6-5-0
The highest-ranked player on the International side, Kim has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, even if he has yet to find the winner’s circle. More consistent than ever before, Kim will be relied upon as one of the Internationals’ stars. He has found great success alongside Tom Kim and delivered one of the most memorable moments of the 2024 Presidents Cup, breaking out Stephen Curry’s “Night, Night” celebration after holing a shot from off the green.
HIDEKI MATSUYAMA
International points list rank: second
Official World Golf Ranking: 26th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: six (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024), 9-13-5
One of the senior leaders, Matsuyama returns for his seventh straight Presidents Cup. Matsuyama has earned at least 1.5 points in every appearance, though Singles is the only format in which he holds a winning record. He amassed six straight top-15 finishes late in the season, and that form will be needed. He hasn’t missed a session across the last two Presidents Cups.
RYAN FOX
International points list rank: third
Official World Golf Ranking: 25th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: N/A
Making his Presidents Cup debut at 39 years old, the reigning The Open champion will need to channel that level at Medinah. Fox was close to making the International squad in 2022 but was passed over as a captain’s selection. He secured his spot with his performance at Royal Birkdale.
TOM KIM
International points list rank: fourth
Official World Golf Ranking: 30th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: two (2022, 2024), 3-5-1
Still only 24 years old, Kim has already proven to be the International side’s biggest enforcer, unafraid to rile up his opponents and play mind games. That’s a needed trait as the Internationals attempt to win for the first time since 1998. Kim’s position on the squad was in doubt earlier this year, but he turned it over the summer, highlighted by a win at the Genesis Scottish Open.
MIN WOO LEE
International points list rank: fifth
Official World Golf Ranking: 29th
Presidents Cup appearances, record: one (2024), 1-1-0
Lee was an ancillary piece in his Presidents Cup debut in 2024, but he will be called upon as one of the Internationals’ workhorses this time around. Lee has improved significantly since Royal Montreal, nabbing his first Tour win last year and becoming a more consistent threat this season.
ADAM SCOTT
International points list rank: sixth
Official World Golf Ranking: 51st
Presidents Cup appearances, record: 11 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024), 20-28-6
The unofficial playing captain of the International side, Scott makes his 12th Presidents Cup appearance. Scott will surpass Phil Mickelson for the most matches ever played at the Presidents Cup, currently just one behind Mickelson’s record of 55. Scott’s longevity and knowledge are an irreplaceable asset to the International side.