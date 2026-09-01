International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy announces six picks for 2026 Presidents Cup

Im nearly played his way to the TOUR Championship despite missing the first two months of the year. It took a while to get his feet under him, but the South Korean ended the season with five top-15 finishes in his last six starts. He has the necessary firepower to defeat anyone on the American side, and he will need to do so. Im has played all five sessions in each of his previous three appearances and has played with seven partners. That malleability will be an asset to Captain Ogilvy.