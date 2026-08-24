TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club: Course preview and FAQs
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Course Insight: The Champion’s Hole at East Lake Golf Club
East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the 2026 TOUR Championship. The winner of the 30-man tournament will be the FedExCup champion.
What is the history and design of East Lake Golf Club?
East Lake Golf Club was designed by Tom Bendelow and built in 1904. The course has hosted the TOUR Championship since 2007, the first year of the FedExCup Playoffs.
What are the key layout specifications of East Lake Golf Club?
East Lake Golf Club is an 18-hole course measuring 7,440 yards with a par of 70. The course features a challenging par distribution with twelve par-4 holes, four par-3 holes and two par-5 holes, creating a layout that demands both precision and power from players.
What are the playing surface conditions at East Lake Golf Club?
The course utilizes different grass types optimized for each playing surface. The fairways and tees feature Zoysiagrass, while the greens are maintained with Bermudagrass. The rough areas are also composed of Bermudagrass, providing consistent playing conditions throughout the course.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of East Lake Golf Club?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Description
|1
|4
|510
|Opening par 4
|2
|3
|205
|Par 3
|3
|4
|415
|Par 4
|4
|4
|465
|Par 4
|5
|4
|450
|Par 4
|6
|5
|525
|Par 5
|7
|4
|495
|Par 4
|8
|4
|390
|Par 4
|9
|3
|260
|Par 3
|10
|4
|425
|Par 4
|11
|3
|225
|Par 3
|12
|4
|390
|Par 4
|13
|4
|450
|Par 4
|14
|4
|530
|Par 4
|15
|3
|215
|Par 3
|16
|4
|460
|Par 4
|17
|4
|445
|Par 4
|18
|5
|585
|Closing par 5
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.