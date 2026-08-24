PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
20D AGO

TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club: Course preview and FAQs

1 Min Read

Latest

Course Insight: The Champion’s Hole at East Lake Golf Club

Course Insight: The Champion’s Hole at East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the 2026 TOUR Championship. The winner of the 30-man tournament will be the FedExCup champion.

What is the history and design of East Lake Golf Club?

East Lake Golf Club was designed by Tom Bendelow and built in 1904. The course has hosted the TOUR Championship since 2007, the first year of the FedExCup Playoffs.

What are the key layout specifications of East Lake Golf Club?

East Lake Golf Club is an 18-hole course measuring 7,440 yards with a par of 70. The course features a challenging par distribution with twelve par-4 holes, four par-3 holes and two par-5 holes, creating a layout that demands both precision and power from players.

What are the playing surface conditions at East Lake Golf Club?

The course utilizes different grass types optimized for each playing surface. The fairways and tees feature Zoysiagrass, while the greens are maintained with Bermudagrass. The rough areas are also composed of Bermudagrass, providing consistent playing conditions throughout the course.

What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of East Lake Golf Club?

HoleParYardageDescription
14510Opening par 4
23205Par 3
34415Par 4
44465Par 4
54450Par 4
65525Par 5
74495Par 4
84390Par 4
93260Par 3
104425Par 4
113225Par 3
124390Par 4
134450Par 4
144530Par 4
153215Par 3
164460Par 4
174445Par 4
185585Closing par 5

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
16D AGO
TOUR Championship: How to watch final-round action at FedExCup Playoffs finale
Latest
Image for article.
20D AGO
PGA TOUR this week: TOUR Championship facts and figures
Latest
Image for article.
23D AGO
BMW Championship: How to watch final-round action from Bellerive
Latest
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW