PGA TOUR this week: BMW Championship facts and figures
2 Min Read
Viktor Hovland on getting back to 2023 level ball-striking
Key takeaways
- Dates: August 20-23, 2026
- Location: Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri
- Purse: $20 million
- First place: $3.60 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 750
- Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler (15 under)
- Tournament single-round scoring record: 59
Where is BMW Championship played?
The BMW Championship returns to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, for the second time and first since 2008, when Camilo Villegas won by two strokes.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Robert Trent Jones Sr.
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,448 yards
Who are the past champions?
Recent BMW Championship winners showcase the tournament's competitive nature. Here are the past five champions:
- 2025: Scottie Scheffler (15 under)
- 2024: Keegan Bradley (12 under)
- 2023: Viktor Hovland (17 under)
- 2022: Patrick Cantlay (14 under)
- 2021: Patrick Cantlay (27 under)
Only four players in history have won the BMW Championship en route to claiming the FedExCup: Tiger Woods (2007, 2009), Billy Horschel (2014), Patrick Cantlay (2021), and Viktor Hovland (2023).
Who's in the field this week at BMW Championship?
The field includes seven FedExCup Champions and six past BMW Championship winners. Ten players will make their debut at the BMW Championship this week, while 17 players are seeking to advance to their first TOUR Championship appearance. The field features 42 players in the top 50 world golf rankings and all 25 players currently in the top 25 FedExCup standings.
- Scottie Scheffler (defending champion, world No. 1, FedExCup leader)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (world No. 4, three TOUR wins this year)
- Cameron Young (world No. 3, two TOUR wins this year)
- Si Woo Kim
- Wyndham Clark (two TOUR wins this year)
- Sam Burns
- Chris Gotterup (three TOUR wins this year)
- Tommy Fleetwood
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $20 million
- First-place prize: $3.60 million
- FedExCup points: 750 to the winner
What are the scoring records at BMW Championship?
- Best 18-hole score: 59 by Jim Furyk (second round, 2013)
- Latest hole-in-one: Akshay Bhatia (hole 17, third round, 2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: eight strokes by Jim Jamieson (1972)
- Largest margin of victory: eight strokes by Lloyd Mangrum (1952), Steve Stricker (1996), and Tiger Woods (2009)
- Latest playoff: 2021 between Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau
- Best come-from-behind win: Tom Kite overcame a seven-stroke deficit (1986)
- Wire-to-wire winners: Scott Verplank (1985), Nick Price (1993), Tiger Woods (2003), Camilo Villegas (2008), Jason Day (2015), and Marc Leishman (2017)
What happened last year at BMW Championship?
Scottie Scheffler captured the 2025 BMW Championship at 15-under, overcoming Robert MacIntyre who held the lead through the first three rounds. MacIntyre opened with rounds of 62 and 64 to establish an early advantage, but struggled with a final-round 73 to finish second at 13-under. Scheffler posted consistent rounds throughout the week, including a final-round 67 to secure his victory by two strokes. Akshay Bhatia recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during the third round.
What's the weather forecast for BMW Championship?
Thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Saturday, with scattered storms also possible Sunday. Rain chances will be highest Thursday with a 62% chance of precipitation and strong gusty winds possible with the storms. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s throughout the week.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees, low of 70 degrees, 6% chance of rain, and winds WNW at 5-10 mph
- Thursday: PM thunderstorms with a high of 77 degrees, low of 63 degrees, 62% chance of rain, and light variable winds
- Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 14% chance of rain, and winds ENE at 5-10 mph
- Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 77 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 49% chance of rain, and winds ESE at 5-10 mph
- Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 81 degrees, low of 61 degrees, 41% chance of rain, and winds W at 5-10 mph
How to follow BMW Championship
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon, ESPN; 3-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
📱 Streaming (ESPN+)
- Thursday-Friday: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.