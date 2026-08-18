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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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27D AGO

PGA TOUR this week: BMW Championship facts and figures

2 Min Read

Latest

Viktor Hovland on getting back to 2023 level ball-striking

Viktor Hovland on getting back to 2023 level ball-striking

Key takeaways

  • Dates: August 20-23, 2026
  • Location: Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri
  • Purse: $20 million
  • First place: $3.60 million
  • FedExCup points to winner: 750
  • Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler (15 under)
  • Tournament single-round scoring record: 59

Where is BMW Championship played?

The BMW Championship returns to Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, for the second time and first since 2008, when Camilo Villegas won by two strokes.

Course snapshot

  • Architect: Robert Trent Jones Sr.
  • Par: 70
  • Yardage: 7,448 yards

Who are the past champions?

Recent BMW Championship winners showcase the tournament's competitive nature. Here are the past five champions:

Only four players in history have won the BMW Championship en route to claiming the FedExCup: Tiger Woods (2007, 2009), Billy Horschel (2014), Patrick Cantlay (2021), and Viktor Hovland (2023).

Who's in the field this week at BMW Championship?

The field includes seven FedExCup Champions and six past BMW Championship winners. Ten players will make their debut at the BMW Championship this week, while 17 players are seeking to advance to their first TOUR Championship appearance. The field features 42 players in the top 50 world golf rankings and all 25 players currently in the top 25 FedExCup standings.

What is the purse this week?

  • Total purse: $20 million
  • First-place prize: $3.60 million
  • FedExCup points: 750 to the winner

What are the scoring records at BMW Championship?

What happened last year at BMW Championship?

Scottie Scheffler captured the 2025 BMW Championship at 15-under, overcoming Robert MacIntyre who held the lead through the first three rounds. MacIntyre opened with rounds of 62 and 64 to establish an early advantage, but struggled with a final-round 73 to finish second at 13-under. Scheffler posted consistent rounds throughout the week, including a final-round 67 to secure his victory by two strokes. Akshay Bhatia recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during the third round.

What's the weather forecast for BMW Championship?

Thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Saturday, with scattered storms also possible Sunday. Rain chances will be highest Thursday with a 62% chance of precipitation and strong gusty winds possible with the storms. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s throughout the week.

  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees, low of 70 degrees, 6% chance of rain, and winds WNW at 5-10 mph
  • Thursday: PM thunderstorms with a high of 77 degrees, low of 63 degrees, 62% chance of rain, and light variable winds
  • Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 14% chance of rain, and winds ENE at 5-10 mph
  • Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 77 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 49% chance of rain, and winds ESE at 5-10 mph
  • Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 81 degrees, low of 61 degrees, 41% chance of rain, and winds W at 5-10 mph

How to follow BMW Championship

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

📺 TV (ET)

  • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-noon, ESPN; 3-7 p.m., GOLF Channel
  • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
  • Sunday: noon-2 p.m., GOLF Channel; 2-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

📱 Streaming (ESPN+)

  • Thursday-Friday: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

🎧 PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

📲 Live Scoring

  • Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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