PGA TOUR this week: BMW Championship facts and figures

Scottie Scheffler captured the 2025 BMW Championship at 15-under, overcoming Robert MacIntyre who held the lead through the first three rounds. MacIntyre opened with rounds of 62 and 64 to establish an early advantage, but struggled with a final-round 73 to finish second at 13-under. Scheffler posted consistent rounds throughout the week, including a final-round 67 to secure his victory by two strokes. Akshay Bhatia recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during the third round.