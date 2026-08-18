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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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27D AGO

BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club: Course preview and FAQs

1 Min Read

Latest

Bubble players, betting storylines to watch at BMW Championship

Bubble players, betting storylines to watch at BMW Championship

Bellerive Country Club, located in St. Louis, Missouri, will host the BMW Championship. It is also the second tournament of the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs.

What is the course overview for Bellerive Country Club?

Bellerive Country Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and built in 1960. The course serves as the host venue for the BMW Championship.

What is the course layout at Bellerive Country Club?

The championship layout plays to 7,448 yards as a par 70. The course features a par distribution of 12 par-4 holes, four par-3 holes and two par-5 holes. This configuration creates a demanding test that emphasizes precision and course management throughout the round.

What are the course design features?

Jones's architectural philosophy is evident throughout Bellerive. The course represents the design principles that made Jones one of golf's most influential architects during the mid-20th century.

What are the playing conditions like?

The course features consistent turfgrass conditions with Creeping Bentgrass used on the greens, fairways and tees. The rough consists of a Cool Season Mix that provides a different playing characteristic from the maintained areas. This grass selection ensures optimal playing conditions throughout the season while maintaining the course's strategic design elements.

What is the hole-by-hole breakdown?

HoleParYardageDescription
14424Opening par 4 that sets the tone for the round
24427Another substantial par 4 early in the round
33170First par 3 on the course
44514Long par 4 that challenges players off the tee
54489Mid-length par 4 requiring accuracy
63215Longer par 3 demanding precise club selection
74397Shorter par 4 that may offer scoring opportunities
85613First par 5 on the course
94438Closing par 4 of the front nine
104510Long par 4 beginning the back nine
114361Shortest par 4 on the course
124468Mid-length par 4
133187Par 3 in the middle of the back nine
144417Strategic par 4
154495Demanding par 4 late in the round
163237Longest par 3 on the course
175624Longest hole on the course and final par 5
184462Closing par 4 that completes the championship test

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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