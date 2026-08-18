BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club: Course preview and FAQs
1 Min Read
Bubble players, betting storylines to watch at BMW Championship
Bellerive Country Club, located in St. Louis, Missouri, will host the BMW Championship. It is also the second tournament of the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs.
What is the course overview for Bellerive Country Club?
Bellerive Country Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and built in 1960. The course serves as the host venue for the BMW Championship.
What is the course layout at Bellerive Country Club?
The championship layout plays to 7,448 yards as a par 70. The course features a par distribution of 12 par-4 holes, four par-3 holes and two par-5 holes. This configuration creates a demanding test that emphasizes precision and course management throughout the round.
What are the course design features?
Jones's architectural philosophy is evident throughout Bellerive. The course represents the design principles that made Jones one of golf's most influential architects during the mid-20th century.
What are the playing conditions like?
The course features consistent turfgrass conditions with Creeping Bentgrass used on the greens, fairways and tees. The rough consists of a Cool Season Mix that provides a different playing characteristic from the maintained areas. This grass selection ensures optimal playing conditions throughout the season while maintaining the course's strategic design elements.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Description
|1
|4
|424
|Opening par 4 that sets the tone for the round
|2
|4
|427
|Another substantial par 4 early in the round
|3
|3
|170
|First par 3 on the course
|4
|4
|514
|Long par 4 that challenges players off the tee
|5
|4
|489
|Mid-length par 4 requiring accuracy
|6
|3
|215
|Longer par 3 demanding precise club selection
|7
|4
|397
|Shorter par 4 that may offer scoring opportunities
|8
|5
|613
|First par 5 on the course
|9
|4
|438
|Closing par 4 of the front nine
|10
|4
|510
|Long par 4 beginning the back nine
|11
|4
|361
|Shortest par 4 on the course
|12
|4
|468
|Mid-length par 4
|13
|3
|187
|Par 3 in the middle of the back nine
|14
|4
|417
|Strategic par 4
|15
|4
|495
|Demanding par 4 late in the round
|16
|3
|237
|Longest par 3 on the course
|17
|5
|624
|Longest hole on the course and final par 5
|18
|4
|462
|Closing par 4 that completes the championship test
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.