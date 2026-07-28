PGA TOUR this week: Rocket Classic facts and figures
2 Min Read
2025 Rocket Classic - Final Round
Key takeaways
- Dates: July 30-Aug. 2, 2026
- Location: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
- Purse: $10 million
- First place: $1.80 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Aldrich Potgieter (22-under)
- Tournament single round scoring record: 61
Where is Rocket Classic played?
The Rocket Classic takes place at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The course underwent a $16.1 million restoration over the last year, restoring the strategic vision of legendary architect Donald Ross.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Donald Ross
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,328 yards
Who are the past champions?
Recent winners at the Rocket Classic have produced low scoring. Here are the past five champions:
- 2025: Aldrich Potgieter (22-under)
- 2024: Cam Davis (18-under)
- 2023: Rickie Fowler (24-under)
- 2022: Tony Finau (26-under)
- 2021: Cam Davis (18-under)
Three players have earned their first PGA TOUR title at the Rocket Classic: Aldrich Potgieter (2025), Cam Davis (2021) and Nate Lashley (2019).
Who's in the field this week at Rocket Classic?
The Rocket Classic features 20 players from the top 50 in the world golf rankings and 10 players from the top 25 in FedExCup standings. As the penultimate tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin, the field includes players looking to secure their position in the top 70 for playoff qualification. Six players in the field have competed in all seven previous editions of the Rocket Classic.
- Aldrich Potgieter (defending champion)
- Cameron Young (world No. 3, two TOUR wins this year)
- Wyndham Clark (two TOUR wins this year)
- Chris Gotterup (three TOUR wins this year)
- Si Woo Kim
- Russell Henley (world No. 5)
- Akshay Bhatia (one TOUR win this year)
- Jacob Bridgeman (one TOUR win this year)
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $10 million
- First-place prize: $1.80 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at Rocket Classic?
- Best 18-hole score: 61 (Jake Knapp, second round, 2025)
- Latest hole-in-one: Nate Lashley, hole 11, first round, 2024
- Largest 54-hole lead: six strokes (Nate Lashley, 2019)
- Largest margin of victory: six strokes (Nate Lashley, 2019)
- Latest playoff: 2025, won by Aldrich Potgieter over Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman
- Wire-to-wire winner: Nate Lashley (2019)
- Best come-from-behind win: three strokes (Bryson DeChambeau, 2020)
What happened last year at Rocket Classic?
Aldrich Potgieter captured his first PGA TOUR title at the 2025 Rocket Classic, winning a six-hole playoff over Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman. Potgieter opened with a 10-under 62 to share the first-round lead, then took sole possession of the lead after the third round with a 7-under 65. The tournament featured a dramatic finish as three players finished at 22-under, forcing the longest playoff on the PGA TOUR since the 2021 BMW Championship. Potgieter ultimately prevailed with a birdie on the par-3 15th hole in the fifth playoff hole.
What's the weather forecast for Rocket Classic?
Morning showers are expected on Sunday, with a chance of overnight rain Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s throughout the week. Thursday and Friday will feature sunny to partly cloudy conditions with light winds.
- Wednesday: Sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees, low of 62 degrees, 3% chance of rain, winds N at 10-20 mph.
- Thursday: Sunny with a high of 86 degrees, low of 63 degrees, 4% chance of rain, winds N at 5-10 mph.
- Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees, low of 68 degrees, 9% chance of rain, winds SW at 5-10 mph.
- Saturday: Overcast with a high near 80 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 24% chance of rain, winds E at 5-10 mph.
- Sunday: Morning showers then partly cloudy with a high of 79 degrees, low of 63 degrees, 47% chance of rain, winds NNE at 10-15 mph.
How to follow Rocket Classic
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
📱 Streaming (ESPN+)
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
🎧 PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.