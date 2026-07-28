PGA TOUR this week: Rocket Classic facts and figures

Aldrich Potgieter captured his first PGA TOUR title at the 2025 Rocket Classic, winning a six-hole playoff over Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman. Potgieter opened with a 10-under 62 to share the first-round lead, then took sole possession of the lead after the third round with a 7-under 65. The tournament featured a dramatic finish as three players finished at 22-under, forcing the longest playoff on the PGA TOUR since the 2021 BMW Championship. Potgieter ultimately prevailed with a birdie on the par-3 15th hole in the fifth playoff hole.