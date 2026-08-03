Cameron Young’s breakthrough at 2025 Wyndham Championship sparks year of dominance
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Cameron Young interview after winning Wyndham Championship
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A year removed from his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Young has turned a long-awaited breakthrough into sustained dominance on the PGA TOUR.
Young burst onto the scene with a runner-up finish at the 2022 The Open Championship and earned PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors that same season.
He repeatedly put himself into contention during some of the biggest tournaments, but one question lingered: When would Young finally break through and join the winner’s circle?
That moment finally arrived at the 2025 Wyndham Championship, where Young made history as the 1,000th unique winner on the PGA TOUR. After years of knocking on the door, Young wasted little time making sure his first victory would leave no doubt.
After firing an opening-round 63 and following up with a 62 on Friday, Young was in command heading into the weekend. This was thanks in part to an equipment change, switching his golf ball from a Titleist ProV1 Left Dot to a prototype ProV1x. With the new ball in play, Young ranked first on the week in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining 10.3 strokes against the field, and second in SG: Off-the-Tee (4.5).
Despite bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 coming down the stretch, Young wrapped his week with a final-round 68, finishing at 22-under 258 to tie the 72-hole scoring record and record a six-shot victory, the third largest margin of victory in the 2025 season.
“I felt like for the first year and a half that I was out here, I had a chance to win every third week, it felt like,” Young said after his 2025 victory. “They've been a bit more few and far between, so to have a chance like this today, I was not going to let it get away from me, and I'm thankful that I didn't.”
Cameron Young interview after winning Wyndham Championship
That victory proved to be the catalyst that he’d been waiting for.
The win at the Wyndham Championship earned him a U.S. Team captain's pick by Keegan Bradley for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Although the Americans struggled at Bethpage Black, Young showcased that he is one of the TOUR's rising stars, winning three of his four matches and providing one of the U.S. Team's brightest performances. By the time the season ended, the confidence Young found at Sedgefield Country Club had carried onto golf's biggest stages.
While a major championship remains elusive, he posted a T3 at this year’s Masters – his best finish in five starts at Augusta National – and a runner-up finish at The Open. Young's consistency against the game's best only reinforced that another victory was only a matter of time.
“I think I’m just generally pretty hard on myself,” Young said in March. “I think a lot of people that are good at what they do expect a lot out of themselves. While it might not be the best thing for performing at your highest level, those expectations are also something that drive you to be good.”
That outlook has served him well during the most successful stretch of his career. Twelve months after finally lifting his first PGA TOUR trophy, Young has captured two more PGA TOUR victories in 2026, including a wire-to-wire win at the Cadillac Championship where he bested world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by a staggering six strokes, and a triumph at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Cameron Young secures win at THE PLAYERS
Winning at TPC Sawgrass further cemented his status among the TOUR's elite. It elevated him into the conversation for PGA TOUR Player of the Year among golf giants like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
“When it goes well, it feels like you never will play bad again. It just comes and goes. You kind of have to be ready for either one,” Young said last week at the Rocket Classic. “At some point it's going to get harder. At some point you'll come out of that difficult period, and it will feel easy again. It's kind of just a game of being ready for whatever comes next.”
Now, Young returns to Sedgefield looking to defend his title as one of the sport's premier players. The course that delivered his long-awaited first victory now laid the foundation for a career that continues to reach new heights.