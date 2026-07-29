Quiet, please: Announcer-free stream to debut during Rocket Classic on PGA TOUR LIVE, ESPN+
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"Marquee Group: Quiet Please," a new announcer-free stream during this week’s Rocket Classic, will debut Thursday as a new PGA TOUR LIVE stream on ESPN+. The feed will be available for all four rounds at Detroit Golf Club.
PGA TOUR Studios will pilot a new announcer-free stream during this week’s Rocket Classic, leaning into player caddie conversations, crowd reactions and natural course audio.
The stream, "Marquee Group: Quiet Please," will debut Thursday as a new PGA TOUR LIVE stream on ESPN+. The feed will be available for all four rounds at Detroit Golf Club.
Storytelling elements, enhanced graphics and real-time statistics will be delivered visually — rather than through announcers — to maintain focus on player-caddie interaction and perspective from the field of play.
The stream will follow the day’s marquee group for the entirety of their round and will incorporate interactive elements through integrated social media and polling. Fans can take part in live polls, trivia and fun facts about host cities, courses and players, while player soundbites are woven into the coverage to provide added context and perspective.
Built on the PGA TOUR’s Fan Forward Initiative, the new stream adds another offering to serve a growing fanbase, letting viewers in on more live action and deeper insight. The announcer-free concept was reviewed positively by the TOUR’s Fan Council, with two-thirds of fans expressing interest in the format.
"Marquee Group: Quiet Please" is the latest project from PGA TOUR Studios, as it continues to redefine and energize how the TOUR creates and delivers content to golf fans worldwide in an ever-evolving media landscape. This season, LIVE has introduced a number of enhancements, including the first-ever use of the PGA TOUR’s Drone AR technology — bringing fans closer to the game through contextual visualizations and real-time, data-driven storytelling.
The PGA TOUR will review the project and fan sentiment with the aim of bringing the announcer-free stream to fans more regularly in 2027.