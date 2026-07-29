Quiet, please: Announcer-free stream to debut during Rocket Classic on PGA TOUR LIVE, ESPN+

"Marquee Group: Quiet Please" is the latest project from PGA TOUR Studios, as it continues to redefine and energize how the TOUR creates and delivers content to golf fans worldwide in an ever-evolving media landscape. This season, LIVE has introduced a number of enhancements, including the first-ever use of the PGA TOUR’s Drone AR technology — bringing fans closer to the game through contextual visualizations and real-time, data-driven storytelling.