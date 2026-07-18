Is it Sam Burns’ time at 2026 British Open?

Burns was runner-up to Wyndham Clark at this year’s U.S. Open, a grazed-edge putt at the 18th away from a playoff. Burns might very well have won the 2025 U.S. Open if he had been allowed to take a drop for casual water at the 15th at Oakmont. He is also the best friend of the best golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, a constant vacuum of attention. In a week Scheffler is contending, Burns can expect as many questions about Scheffler as he receives about himself.