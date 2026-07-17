Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark among surprises to miss cut at 2026 British Open

Reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark made a valiant charge on the back nine Friday, but was ultimately undone by a pair of double bogeys on the second and third holes. He shot 73-70, 3 over for the tournament. Clark ballooned as high as 7 over after eight holes of his second round, but he birdied the 15th and 16th holes and eagled the 17th to soften the blow.