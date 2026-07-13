2026 British Open: Sunny skies on tap for Royal Birkdale

The weather always plays a role in crowning a champion at The Open, and it may play a factor once again this week at Royal Birkdale. While all eyes will be on the star-studded field, headlined by world No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who won The Open the last time it was played at Royal Birkdale in 2017, the forecast could be just as important.