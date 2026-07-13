PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
43M AGO

2026 British Open: Sunny skies on tap for Royal Birkdale

Presented by

Deckorators

1 Min Read

Latest

Tommy Fleetwood on competing in The Open in his hometown

Tommy Fleetwood on competing in The Open in his hometown

Written by Staff

The weather always plays a role in crowning a champion at The Open, and it may play a factor once again this week at Royal Birkdale. While all eyes will be on the star-studded field, headlined by world No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who won The Open the last time it was played at Royal Birkdale in 2017, the forecast could be just as important.

Here's a look at the forecast for competition rounds at The Open:

  • Thursday, Round 1: Mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures rising to a high of 82. Minimal chance of rain, with winds forecast at 8-14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
  • Friday, Round 2: Cooler temperatures arrive as clouds come and go throughout the day, with a high of 77 and a slight chance of showers. North winds are forecast at 8-14 mph.
  • Saturday, Round 3: Mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high of 75 and a 20% chance of showers. North winds are forecast at 8-14 mph.
  • Sunday, Round 4: Mostly cloudy skies are forecast, with a high of 73 and a slight chance of showers. Northwest winds are forecast at 8-14 mph.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
Odds Outlook: Highest odds since 2024 for Scheffler ahead of British Open title defense
Golfbet News
Image for article.
32M AGO
British Open 2026: What is the cut at Royal Birkdale?
Latest
Image for article.
39M AGO
The Open: How to watch coverage from Royal Birkdale
Latest
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW