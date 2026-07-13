43M AGO
2026 British Open: Sunny skies on tap for Royal Birkdale
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood on competing in The Open in his hometown
Written by Staff
The weather always plays a role in crowning a champion at The Open, and it may play a factor once again this week at Royal Birkdale. While all eyes will be on the star-studded field, headlined by world No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who won The Open the last time it was played at Royal Birkdale in 2017, the forecast could be just as important.
Here's a look at the forecast for competition rounds at The Open:
- Thursday, Round 1: Mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures rising to a high of 82. Minimal chance of rain, with winds forecast at 8-14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
- Friday, Round 2: Cooler temperatures arrive as clouds come and go throughout the day, with a high of 77 and a slight chance of showers. North winds are forecast at 8-14 mph.
- Saturday, Round 3: Mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high of 75 and a 20% chance of showers. North winds are forecast at 8-14 mph.
- Sunday, Round 4: Mostly cloudy skies are forecast, with a high of 73 and a slight chance of showers. Northwest winds are forecast at 8-14 mph.