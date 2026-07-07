Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, TV times, more
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The Five: Storylines to watch at Genesis Scottish Open
The PGA TOUR heads across the pond once again for the Genesis Scottish Open, boasting an incredible top-ranked field. The event, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, will be contested at The Renaissance Club for the eighth time.
This week marks the final tune-up for most of the game’s best ahead of The Open Championship, featuring world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 7 Chris Gotterup – the defending champion who arrives in Scotland hot off his recent win Sunday at the John Deere Classic.
Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 3:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday: 3:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 3:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup
- 3:39 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Eugenio Chacarra
Featured groups
- 3:17 a.m.: Shane Lowry, J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
- 8:43 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Reed
- 8:54 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
Featured hole
- No. 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 3:28 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
- 3:39 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Reed
Featured groups
- 3:17 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Jayden Schaper
- 8:43 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Eugenio Chacarra
- 8:54 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup
Featured hole
- No. 17 (par 3)