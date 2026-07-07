PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, TV times, more

1 Min Read

Latest

The Five: Storylines to watch at Genesis Scottish Open

The Five: Storylines to watch at Genesis Scottish Open

Written by Staff

The PGA TOUR heads across the pond once again for the Genesis Scottish Open, boasting an incredible top-ranked field. The event, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, will be contested at The Renaissance Club for the eighth time.

This week marks the final tune-up for most of the game’s best ahead of The Open Championship, featuring world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 7 Chris Gotterup – the defending champion who arrives in Scotland hot off his recent win Sunday at the John Deere Classic.

Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action.

How to follow (all times ET):

Television:

  • Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); noon-3 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Thursday-Friday: 3:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Saturday: 3:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Sunday: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+:

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured groups

THURSDAY

Marquee groups

  • 3:28 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup
  • 3:39 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Eugenio Chacarra

Featured groups

Featured hole

  • No. 17 (par 3)

FRIDAY

Marquee groups

  • 3:28 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 3:39 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Reed

Featured groups

Featured hole

  • No. 17 (par 3)

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1D AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's at stake at The Renaissance Club
Latest
Image for article.
1H AGO
ISCO Championship: How to watch, live scores, TV times, more
Latest
Image for article.
7H AGO
Gotterup returns to The Renaissance Club a year older, three TOUR wins richer
Latest
R1
Groupings Official

Genesis Scottish Open

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Ryggs Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
Frederic LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
Joost Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
Martin Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW