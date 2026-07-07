Chris Gotterup returns to The Renaissance Club a year older, three PGA TOUR wins richer

“The first is the first, and I feel like a lot of people say that the second one is harder just because you have expectations and whatnot. It's definitely more [of] a validation this week," said Gotterup, whose first win came at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. "… Myrtle Beach was amazing, but this one, I feel like I've been talking to my team about wanting to take the next step, and I feel like this is part of that.