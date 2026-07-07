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ISCO Championship: How to watch, live scores, TV times, more

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William Mouw’s Round 4 winning highlights from ISCO Championship

William Mouw’s Round 4 winning highlights from ISCO Championship

Written by Staff

This year marks the fifth consecutive ISCO Championship to be co-sanctioned alongside the DP World Tour and is one of the final stops on the PGA TOUR schedule this summer as players look to earn important FedExCup Points.

Among notables in the field at Hurstbourne Country Club are Max Homa, who just finished runner-up at the John Deere Classic for his first top-three finish on TOUR since the 2024 Masters, and Jackson Koivun, who's set to tee it up in his second event as a pro after missing the cut last week at TPC Deere Run.

Here’s everything else you need to know to follow the action from Hurstbourne Country Club.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

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Groupings Official

Genesis Scottish Open

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Ryggs Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
Frederic LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
Joost Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
Martin Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
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