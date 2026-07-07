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Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, TV times, more

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Highlights | Round 1 | Genesis Scottish Open

Highlights | Round 1 | Genesis Scottish Open

Written by Staff

The PGA TOUR heads across the pond once again for the Genesis Scottish Open, boasting an incredible top-ranked field. The event, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, will be contested at The Renaissance Club for the eighth time.

Rory McIlroy, the 2023 Scottish Open champion, got off to a hot start at The Renaissance Club, carding a 5-under 65 to earn a share of the first-round lead Thursday alongside Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Bernd Wiesberger and Rasmus Højgaard atop the leaderboard.. Seven players sit one shot back including Brooks Koepka and Min Woo Lee.

Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action.

How to follow (all times ET):

Television:

  • Friday: 11 a.m-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); noon-3 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Friday: 3:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Saturday: 3:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Sunday: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+:

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured groups

FRIDAY

Marquee groups

  • 3:28 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 3:39 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Reed

Featured groups

Featured hole

  • No. 17 (par 3)

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R1
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

T1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T1

Bernd Wiesberger
AUT
B. Wiesberger
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T1

AUT
B. Wiesberger
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T1

Patrick Cantlay
USA
P. Cantlay
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T1

USA
P. Cantlay
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T1

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T1

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T1

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T1

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T6

Brooks Koepka
USA
B. Koepka
Tot
-4
Thru
F*

-4

T6

USA
B. Koepka
Tot
-4
Thru
F*
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