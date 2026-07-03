John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Lucas Glover, the 2021 John Deere Classic champion, posted rounds of 63-65 to take a two-shot lead into the weekend at 14 under. Lee Hodges sits second at 12 under, while Zac Blair is the only other player within three shots at 11 under. Max Homa is in 10th at 9 under, while four-time PGA TOUR winner Chris Gotterup and PGA TOUR Champions member Zach Johnson are T11 at 8 under.