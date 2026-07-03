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John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

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Highlights | Round 2 | John Deere

Highlights | Round 2 | John Deere

Written by Staff

The second round resumed at 7:35 p.m. CT after play was suspended at 6:36 p.m. CT due to inclement weather, according to PGA TOUR Communications on X.

There are plenty of storylines heading into the weekend at TPC Deere Run with notable stars, major champs and up-and-comers all vying for the John Deere Classic title.

Lucas Glover, the 2021 John Deere Classic champion, posted rounds of 63-65 to take a two-shot lead into the weekend at 14 under. Lee Hodges sits second at 12 under, while Zac Blair is the only other player within three shots at 11 under. Max Homa is in 10th at 9 under, while four-time PGA TOUR winner Chris Gotterup and PGA TOUR Champions member Zach Johnson are T11 at 8 under.

Jordan Spieth is 3 under through 36 holes, making the cut on the number. Jackson Koivun, making his PGA TOUR professional debut, finished at 1 over to miss the cut.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television: 

  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Featured groups

SATURDAY

Marquee group

  • 7:53 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes, Erik van Rooyen

Featured groups:

Featured holes

  • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), and 16 (par 3)

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R2
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

1

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

2

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

2

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

3

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

3

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T4

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T4

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T4

Tyler Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T4

USA
T. Duncan
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T4

Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T4

USA
T. Merritt
Tot
-10
Thru
F*
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