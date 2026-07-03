John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
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Highlights | Round 2 | John Deere
The second round resumed at 7:35 p.m. CT after play was suspended at 6:36 p.m. CT due to inclement weather, according to PGA TOUR Communications on X.
There are plenty of storylines heading into the weekend at TPC Deere Run with notable stars, major champs and up-and-comers all vying for the John Deere Classic title.
Lucas Glover, the 2021 John Deere Classic champion, posted rounds of 63-65 to take a two-shot lead into the weekend at 14 under. Lee Hodges sits second at 12 under, while Zac Blair is the only other player within three shots at 11 under. Max Homa is in 10th at 9 under, while four-time PGA TOUR winner Chris Gotterup and PGA TOUR Champions member Zach Johnson are T11 at 8 under.
Jordan Spieth is 3 under through 36 holes, making the cut on the number. Jackson Koivun, making his PGA TOUR professional debut, finished at 1 over to miss the cut.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee group
- 7:53 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes, Erik van Rooyen
Featured groups:
- 8:37 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jonathan Byrd, Keith Mitchell
- 9:16 a.m.: Tony Finau, Kevin Yu, Matt Kuchar
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), and 16 (par 3)