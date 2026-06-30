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John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
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Running with Rick: Three players who can win John Deere
There are plenty of storylines as the TOUR returns to TPC Deere Run this week with notable stars, major champs, and up-and-comers all vying for the John Deere Classic title.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.