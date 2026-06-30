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1H AGO

John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

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Running with Rick: Three players who can win John Deere

Running with Rick: Three players who can win John Deere

There are plenty of storylines as the TOUR returns to TPC Deere Run this week with notable stars, major champs, and up-and-comers all vying for the John Deere Classic title.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television: 

  • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Thursday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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