2026 U.S. Open: How to watch, coverage, TV times for Round 2
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Justin Rose compares 2026 Shinnecock Hills to 2018, 2004
The third major championship of the season is here, and the stage is set for an incredible week as the game’s best descend upon Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
Round 1 was delayed by two hours due to morning fog, resulting in several players failing to complete their opening rounds when play was called for darkness at 8:25 p.m. ET.
Play will resume at 6:35 a.m., where Wyndham Clark holds a massive four-shot lead with two holes to play in his round.
All Round 2 tee times have been delayed by 15 minutes. For a full list of tee times, read here.
Here’s everything you need to follow what lines up as a long Friday from Long Island.
How to follow (all times ET)
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Travelers Championship.
Special programming alerts:
- Live From the U.S. Open: This show will provide pre- and post-round coverage throughout the championship from live from Shinnecock Hills.
- Friday: 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Television:
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Network, Peacock); 1:30-7:30 p.m. (NBC); 7:30-8:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Network, Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming:
- Friday: U.S. Open all-access: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), approximately 7:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2 p.m.
- Saturday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), TBD
- Sunday: U.S. Open all-access: 9 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), TBD
NOTE: Various streams are available via USOpen.com. Featured holes and featured groups to be announced. For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Friday: noon-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.