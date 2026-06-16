PGA TOUR this week: U.S. Open facts and figures
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Adam Scott on playing in 100th consecutive major championship
Key takeaways
- Dates: June 18–21, 2026
- Location: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, New York
- Defending champion: J.J. Spaun (1 under)
- Tournament single-round scoring record: 62
Where is the U.S. Open played?
The U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. The course is the oldest incorporated golf club in the United States and the only course to have hosted the U.S. Open in three different centuries.
Course snapshot
- Architect: William Flynn
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,440 yards
Who are the past champions?
The U.S. Open has seen varied winning scores in recent years. Here are the past five champions:
- 2025: J.J. Spaun (1 under)
- 2024: Bryson DeChambeau (6 under)
- 2023: Wyndham Clark (10 under)
- 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick (6 under)
- 2021: Bryson DeChambeau (6 under)
Notable wire-to-wire winners at the U.S. Open include Ben Hogan, Tony Jacklin, Tiger Woods, Martin Kaymer and Rory McIlroy.
Who's in the field this week at the U.S. Open?
The field features all 50 of the world’s top-ranked players and the top 25 in the FedExCup standings. The USGA accepted 10,201 entries for the 2026 U.S. Open, just one shy of the record 10,202 entries from 2025.
Notable storylines include Adam Scott making his 100th consecutive major championship appearance and J.J. Spaun attempting to become the first player to successfully defend a U.S. Open title since Brooks Koepka in 2018.
Notable players
- J.J. Spaun (defending champion)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (FedExCup leader)
- Scottie Scheffler (World No. 1)
- Cameron Young
- Si Woo Kim
- Collin Morikawa
- Ludvig Åberg
- Rory McIlroy
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse:Check back here for purse information later in the week when it is available.
- First-place prize: Check back here for purse information later in the week when it is available.
- FedExCup points: 750 to the winner
What are the scoring records at the U.S. Open?
- Best 18-hole score: 62 (Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, Round 1, 2023)
- Latest hole-in-one: Victor Perez (hole 6, Round 2, 2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: 10 strokes (Tiger Woods, 2000)
- Largest margin of victory: 15 strokes (Tiger Woods, 2000)
- Latest playoff: 2008 (Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate)
- Best come-from-behind win: seven strokes (Arnold Palmer, 1960)
What happened last year at the U.S. Open?
J.J. Spaun captured his first major championship at Oakmont Country Club with a 1-under total.
Spaun opened with a 4-under 66 to take the first-round lead but struggled in Round 2 with a 2-over 72. He rebounded with a 1-under 69 in Round 3 to move into a tie for second, then closed with a 2-over 72 to win by two strokes over Robert MacIntyre.
The victory featured a dramatic finish, as third-round leader Sam Burns shot 8-over in the final round and fell into a tie for seventh.
What's the weather forecast for the U.S. Open?
Thunderstorms are expected Thursday morning. Temperatures throughout the week will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s, with mostly favorable conditions after Thursday.
- Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds; high 80°F, low 68°F; 17% rain; SW wind 10–15 mph; late thunderstorms overnight
- Thursday: Morning thunderstorms; high 84°F, low 60°F; 57% rain; WSW wind 15–25 mph
- Friday: Partly cloudy; high 77°F, low 57°F; 11% rain; W wind 10–20 mph
- Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 78°F, low 57°F; 16% rain; W wind 10–20 mph
- Sunday: Chance of afternoon showers; high 77°F, low 60°F; 42% rain; W wind 5–10 mph
How to follow the U.S. Open
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday: USA 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.; Peacock 5–8 p.m.
- Friday: Peacock 6:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock 1:30–7:30 p.m.; Peacock 7:30–8 p.m.
- Saturday: USA 10 a.m.–12 p.m.; NBC/Peacock 12–8 p.m.
- Sunday: USA 9 a.m.–12 p.m.; NBC/Peacock 12–7 p.m.
📲 Live scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App
How to watch:https://pgatour.com/watch/coverage