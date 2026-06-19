Jon Rahm headlines notables expected to miss cut at U.S. Open
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Round 1 highlights from U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills
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SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The anguish was there for everyone to see. As the ball rolled past the cup and sealed his fate, Jon Rahm couldn’t hide the disappointment.
For the first time since the U.S. Open was last at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in 2018, Rahm is expected to miss the cut. The 2021 U.S. Open champion shot a second-round 78 to fall unceremoniously from contention to a missed cut.
As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the cutline was expected to settle somewhere between 3-over and 5-over. Rahm’s bogey at the 18th dropped him to 6-over.
It’s a dramatic departure considering he began the second round in a tie for second at 2-under. He went out in 2-over 38 on Friday to drop back to even-par, then the wheels came off. He bogeyed four straight, beginning at the 12th, then made double bogey at the 16th to fall below the projected cutline.
The missed cut is just Rahm’s second in a major championship since Shinnecock in 2018. The only other cut he missed was the 2024 PGA Championship.
Rahm wasn’t the only notable to miss the cut from the morning wave. Shane Lowry shot 73-73 to miss the weekend. Patrick Cantlay lipped out a par putt on his last hole of the day to drop to 6-over overall and an early exit.