the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
1 Min Read
Highlights | Saturday | the Memorial
The PGA TOUR returns to the green gem of Ohio, Muirfield Village Golf Club, for the 50th anniversary of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Jack Nicklaus once again sets his stage in Dublin, Ohio, to welcome the world’s best just outside of Columbus in this Signature Event, the seventh of the 2026 PGA TOUR campaign.
The third round of the Memorial was suspended for inclement weather in the area around Muirfield Village on Saturday, forcing a marathon Sunday at Jack's place. The third round is set for a 7:30 a.m. restart Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to tee off from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in groups of three off two tees.
J.T Poston and Ryan Gerard are tied atop the leaderboard at 9 under through five holes in their third round. Sam Burns (8 under) and Eric Cole (6 under) are the only other players within four shots of the lead.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Memorial on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Television:
- Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups, featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast, featured hole (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Featured groups
- Check back here Sunday morning at the conclusion of Round 3 for the final-round featured groups.
Featured holes
- No. 15 (par 5, Stream 4), No. 16 (par 3, Stream 3)