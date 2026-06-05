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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

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Highlights | Round 2 | the Memorial

Highlights | Round 2 | the Memorial

The PGA TOUR returns to the green gem of Ohio, Muirfield Village Golf Club, for the 50th anniversary of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Jack Nicklaus once again sets his stage in Dublin, Ohio, to welcome the world’s best just outside of Columbus in this Signature Event, the seventh of the 2026 PGA TOUR campaign.

J.T. Poston raced out to the lead at the halfway mark of the week, posting 9-under par with a 65 on Friday. He leads Ryan Gerard by one stroke, with Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood and Eric Cole the only players within six strokes of the lead. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler both made the cut at 1-over par for the week.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

Special programming alerts:

  • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Memorial on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups, featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast, featured hole (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Marquee group

    • 11:12 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

    Featured groups

    Featured holes

    • No. 15 (par 5, Stream 4), No. 16 (par 3, Stream 3)

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    R2
    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    J.T. Poston
    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    1

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    3

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    3

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    -4

    4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    5

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    -3

    5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Patrick Cantlay
    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    -2

    T6

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F
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