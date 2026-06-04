the Memorial Tournament: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

Two dynamic players in McIlroy and Thomas will head off together, both looking to make a statement. McIlroy, still basking in the presence of a second Masters green jacket in his closet, is making just his third start since Augusta. He finished T19 at the Truist Championship and T7 at the PGA Championship and will look for his first win at Muirfield Village, where his best finish is T4 in 13 tries. Thomas is also looking for his first win at Jack’s Place and his first overall since last year’s RBC Heritage. Thomas has been trending upwards of late, with finishes of 13-T4-T13 over May.