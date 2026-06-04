the Memorial Tournament: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
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Highlights | Round 1 | the Memorial
The PGA TOUR returns to the green gem of Ohio, Muirfield Village Golf Club, for the 50th anniversary of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Jack Nicklaus once again sets his stage in Dublin, Ohio, to welcome the world’s best just outside of Columbus in this Signature Event, the seventh of the 2026 PGA TOUR campaign.
The field of just 72 players will feature a cut, with a handful of marquee pairings on deck for the first two rounds.
Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Gerard, J.J. Spaun and Wyndham Clark hold the first-round lead at 5-under par on a difficult Muirfield Village track.
Here are some of the notable pairings for Friday, as well as how to watch all the action in Ohio:
Scottie Scheffler, Aaron Rai (10:25 a.m.)
The last two names engraved on the PGA Championship’s Wanamaker Trophy will line up alongside each other in the first two days at Muirfield Village. Scheffler has the unique opportunity to become the first man to defend a title three years in a row since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic in 2011. Rai is riding his breakthrough performance at Aronimink into just his third Signature Event start of the year and first since The Genesis Invitational in February.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas (1:35 p.m.)
Two dynamic players in McIlroy and Thomas will head off together, both looking to make a statement. McIlroy, still basking in the presence of a second Masters green jacket in his closet, is making just his third start since Augusta. He finished T19 at the Truist Championship and T7 at the PGA Championship and will look for his first win at Muirfield Village, where his best finish is T4 in 13 tries. Thomas is also looking for his first win at Jack’s Place and his first overall since last year’s RBC Heritage. Thomas has been trending upwards of late, with finishes of 13-T4-T13 over May.
Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (1:25 p.m.)
Young returns to the big stage sitting No. 2 in the FedExCup, having only finished outside the top 25 once in his last eight starts. That one blip was a T26 at the PGA Championship in his last outing, so look for Young to bounce back in this stacked yet short field. Fleetwood, meanwhile, missed the cut at Aronimink and has seen his Strokes Gained: Putting numbers dwindle near 100th on TOUR over the season. He will look to get that back on track on the difficult green complexes at Muirfield Village this week.
Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg (10:10 a.m.)
Two players in need of a marquee win round out the major pairings for this Signature Event. Schauffele bounced back from his T60 at Truist with a T7 at Aronimink to notch his fifth top 10 in just 11 starts this year. Schauffele is still without a regular-season victory since the 2024 The Open Championship, and he would love to join the illustrious group of players who've shook Nicklaus’ hand walking off the 18th green on Sunday. For Åberg, he falls into a similar category, playing at an extremely elite level without truly threatening a win since his Sunday pitfall at THE PLAYERS Championship. He hasn’t finished worse than T21 since February, but a win at the Memorial would do much to confirm his well-assumed prestige.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Memorial on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Friday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups, featured hole (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast, featured hole (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 10:25 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Scottie Scheffler
Featured groups
- 10 a.m.: Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:10 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg
Featured holes
- No. 15 (par 5, Stream 4), No. 16 (par 3, Stream 3)