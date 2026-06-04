Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over in ‘frustrating’ first round at Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Scheffler added more context after the round, saying, “The wind switched from down off the right to pretty significantly in off the right. If it's down off the right, that ball's probably where I hit my wedge shot to (10 feet). So just don't really know what I'm supposed to do there outside of trying to hit a good shot, and then it's frustrating when it doesn't work out, especially when it doesn't work out in that direction.”