Signature Scroll: Scottie Scheffler stunned, Tommy Fleetwood flying at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

😱 Muirfield Village is scorable, but it is also a nightmare if you’re off your game. Alex Smalley learned the hard way. He made three double bogeys and was hampered time and time again by the difficult green surrounds en route to an 11-over 83. He lost more than four strokes just with his short game.

🗣 Ryan Gerard continues to grow into one of my favorite players to chat golf with. He was great today after shooting 5-under. He said he's worked with a sports psychologist, and they want to up his aggression early in tournaments. "The mindset has shifted a little bit in the first round of someone's going to go out and shoot 5-, 6-, 7-under, you might as well be that guy to go out and chase it a little bit."

😉 Rory McIlroy was largely pleased with his performance, especially given how it started. McIlroy made a double bogey at the third hole but worked his way back to 1-under at day’s end. McIlroy quipped post-round that he’s won plenty of tournaments while making a few double bogeys. Famously, McIlroy made four doubles and still won the 2025 Masters.

⁉️ I’ll admit, I didn’t see any of Ryan Fox 's round in person, and only three of his shots made it onto PGA TOUR LIVE. That’s a shame, because based on the stats, we all missed a heck of a ride. Fox shot 2-under despite hitting the fewest fairways (four) in the field. You’re not supposed to be able to survive that here. Yet Fox managed to rank fifth in average proximity to the hole with his approach shots, a crazy iron-play performance given the penalty of the rough.