Scottie Scheffler’s three-peat bid falls short at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Scottie Scheffler's 123-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 6 at the Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Scottie Scheffler has spent the last three years matching and besting various Tiger Woods records.
At least one of Woods’ accomplishments is safe for now.
Scheffler had the opportunity to join Woods as the only players to three-peat at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a victory this week, but Scheffler was unable to sustain strong enough play to threaten the lead on Sunday. He finished T12 at 4 under.
It was an uneven week for the world No. 1, who dealt with the brunt of the early-week weather conditions admirably but ultimately unsuccessfully. Scheffler was down around the cut line midway through his second round and needed a late surge of birdies just to make the weekend. He did, birdieing three holes on his inward nine, simultaneously extending his active cut streak to 76, the longest active run on TOUR.
Yet that was one of the lone bright spots. On Thursday, struggling to grapple with the wind, Scheffler double-bogeyed the par-3 16th hole after hitting his tee shot in the water. He was overheard by Golf Channel microphones saying, “I don’t know what to do.” He shot 1-over 73.
After his even-par 72 on Friday, Scheffler voiced displeasure with his swing and spent an hour on the range after his round, working through the kinks. It was the first time Scheffler had consecutive rounds of even-par or worse since last year’s U.S. Open.
Scottie Scheffler hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at the Memorial
“I felt like I was going to shoot about 90 today,” Scheffler said. “... That's maybe some of the worst I've hit it in a couple years out there.”
It was unusual to watch Scheffler's struggles at Muirfield Village, perhaps the friendliest course of his career thus far. In addition to back-to-back wins, he finished in third in back-to-back starts prior to the win. This is only the second time he's finished outside the top 10.
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When asked if he liked having a stiff test at Muirfield Village as prep for the U.S. Open in two weeks, Scheffler said: “No matter what the golf course was, if my swing felt the way it did today, I was going to go hit some balls after the round.”
That’s where the golf world’s eyes turn next. Scheffler will take a week off before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in two weeks. The four-time major winner will feel a different type of pressure there, needing only the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam. This will be his first opportunity to do it, following his victory at The Open last summer.
Scheffler would be the seventh man to complete the feat, and second in as many years. Rory McIlroy did it with his Masters victory in 2025.
If Scheffler wins the U.S. Open, he will be only the second man to do it in their first opportunity, joining, you guessed it, Woods.