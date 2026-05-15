PGA Championship: How to watch featured groups, tee times, weather delays, more
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Looking back at Scottie Scheffler’s emotional PGA Championship victory
The 108th PGA Championship continues at Aronimink Golf Club.
Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy sit atop the leaderboard at 4 under heading into the weekend at Aronimink Golf Club. Among the players tied at 3 under is Chris Gotterup, already a two-time winner this season, who posted a second-round 65, the low round of the day. Also in the chase pack are Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young at 2 under. Rory McIlroy rebounded with a 67 to get to 1 over.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action the rest of the week.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alert: "PGA Championship Range Show"
- Saturday-Sunday: noon-2:30 p.m. on PGAChampionship.com
Streaming on ESPN+
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Featured groups, featured holes: Various morning/afternoon groups each day; available on ESPN+
Radio (SiriusXM)
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson