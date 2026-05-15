PGA Championship: How to watch featured groups, tee times, weather delays, more

Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy sit atop the leaderboard at 4 under heading into the weekend at Aronimink Golf Club. Among the players tied at 3 under is Chris Gotterup, already a two-time winner this season, who posted a second-round 65, the low round of the day. Also in the chase pack are Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young at 2 under. Rory McIlroy rebounded with a 67 to get to 1 over.