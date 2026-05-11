David Puig betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
David Puig returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Puig looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 60th at 6-over.
Puig's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|71-72-68-79
|+6
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Puig's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Puig has competed in this tournament within the past five years but has struggled to make consistent progress.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Puig's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-68-79
|+6
|--
Puig's recent performances
- Puig's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 60th at the PGA Championship with a score of 6-over.
- He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Puig has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Puig has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Puig's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.378
Puig's advanced stats and rankings
- In his recent performances, Puig averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating slight struggles with his driving.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.620 shows he has been losing strokes on his approach shots in recent tournaments.
- Puig's putting has been his strongest area, with a positive 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Puig as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.