David Puig betting profile: PGA Championship

Puig's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 60th at the PGA Championship with a score of 6-over.

He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Puig has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Puig has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.