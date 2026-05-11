Derek Berg betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
The 2026 PGA Championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17. Should Berg participate in this major championship, it would mark his entry into one of golf's premier events at the Pennsylvania venue.
At the PGA Championship
- Berg has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Berg's recent performances
- Berg has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Berg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Berg's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is available for Berg's 2026 season performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berg as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.