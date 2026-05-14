PGA Championship: How to watch featured groups, tee times, weather delays, more
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Looking back at Scottie Scheffler’s emotional PGA Championship victory
The second major championship of the season is here and there’s plenty to be excited about as the PGA TOUR returns to Aronimink Golf Club just outside of Philadelphia.
Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to go back-to-back at the PGA Championship after his five-shot victory last spring. There is no shortage of chasers ready to try to claim their own Wanamaker Trophy this week, including all 50 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action this week.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Friday: noon-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS)
Steaming on ESPN+
- Friday: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Featured groups, featured holes: Various morning/afternoon groups each day; available on ESPN+
Radio (SiriusXM)
- Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson