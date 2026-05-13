Five burning questions ahead of 2026 PGA Championship

Paul Hodowanic: I’m always intrigued when we go to a golf course we have very little familiarity with. So I’m fascinated with how Aronimink fares. Most of the caddies and players I talk to think we’re in for some low scores, though that’s with the assumption that there’s rain coming. It will indeed be a haven for long drivers. The entire front nine might not require more than a 9-iron into any of the greens, but the back nine poses more challenge and if the greens get firm, Aronimink will show its teeth.